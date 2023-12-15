The Bianconeri are approaching the holidays with several surprises for fans in possession of digital tokens: the detail

The main objective, it goes without saying, is to end 2023 with only victories in the championship to put league leaders Inter in difficulty. In the meantime, however, Juventus does not forget how its fans are the beating heart of a season that began with great challenges and continued with various obstacles, from the heavy suspensions of some leading players to the lack of European cups in the calendar. For this reason the Turin club is relying on the fan token platform to churn out new personalized initiatives every few days.

The hottest idea is the one that directly involved two players from Massimiliano Allegri's team: Federico Gatti and Federico Chiesa. In fact, the defender made a surprise phone call to two fans in possession of fan tokens and exchanged a chat with them in addition to the non-trivial exchange of ritual greetings, with the attacker following closely with a video message addressed to the Juventus supporters . The second initiative instead involves the Allianz Stadium, because the Juventus community took part in a survey on the dedicated app to choose the name for the “house” of the tokens in the belly of the stadium. It will be called the Players tunnel lounge and will be the place where you can experience the emotions conveyed by the Bianconeri amplified.