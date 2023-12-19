The two most important maritime transit channels in the world are not going through good times. In the three years after the pandemic, international trade has experienced a logistics and raw materials crisis that has put the supply chain in check. The proper functioning of sea transport was key to reviving the global economy, but now other concerns are added to a drama that seems to have no end.

The Panama Canal, a key pillar in the world economy through which almost 6% of world trade and 40% of US containers pass, is running out of water and experiencing an unprecedented traffic jam with a very slow pace of traffic. On the other hand, in the Suez Canal, through which 10% of world trade and 30% of containers transit, Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea continue to be recorded, which has led large shipping and oil companies to announce the cessation of its operations.

Danger in the Suez Canal. It all started in early November, when the Houthis, reportedly backed by Iran, attacked the Israeli-linked merchant ship Galaxy Leader. The organization said any Israeli ship would suffer the same fate. But the truth is that all types of European and American ships that cross the Red Sea have also been attacked with missiles, drones or seizure attempts. For the militias: they are still linked to Israel.

On December 12, for example, militias hit the Norwegian oil tanker Strinda with a missile, claiming it was headed to Israel when it was actually headed to Italy. Two days later, an oil tanker owned by the Danish shipping company AP Moller Maersk was attacked in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Since then, the attacks have accelerated and the world's largest shipping companies have decided to change routes. In other words: political instability in the Middle East is straining global supply chains. In the middle of Christmas.

Companies say “Goodbye”. Faced with this situation, shipping and oil companies have decided to divert their ships from the Red Sea. On December 15, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd announced this and two days later CMA CGM, the Swiss giant MSC and the Chinese Yang Ming also announced their exodus from France. It must be taken into account that only the first three already represent around 40% of all maritime transport.

And his departure is likely to cause a drastic drop in the pace of shipments of raw materials and products. “The difference here is that it is not maritime transport caught in the crossfire of a conflict, as in Ukraine, but rather it is the direct target,” explained Simon Lockwood, head of maritime transport at the Willis Torres Watson insurance company. in this Foreign Policy article.





The alternatives (more expensive). The last to join the change of routes have been the oil company BP and the Norwegian shipping company Equinor. Instead, they prefer the Cape of Good Hope (South Africa) option, even though that means more time and costs. Many more: between 10 and 12 additional days, or more in the case of tankers or large ships.

As we said before, container trade between East and West depends on the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. And with mainlines now preferring to skirt around southern Africa, there will also be significant delays. That is, a blow to international trade.





The perfect Storm. The effects can already be seen in the global economy: from December 8 to December 15, global maritime freight rates have risen nearly 10%, from just over 1,000 dollars per container and delivery to almost 1,100, according to the SCFI Comprehensive. Container Freight Rate Index.

And they will continue to do so for several reasons: they have to take a 31% longer route and more kilometers and more waiting also means more cost; rerouting and blockade will reduce the number of ships available; and fuel will become more expensive. Brent has already registered an increase of 8% since last week.

The other drama in the Panama Canal. The other most important trade route on the planet, which sees 12,000 ships cross each year to carry cargo to more than 160 countries, is also experiencing an unprecedented crisis: it is running out of water due to drought. A line of ships is piling up waiting to use the canal and the congestion in the area has reached such a point that there are shippers paying millions of dollars to skip the line and cross the canal.

Five years ago the region recorded a 20% reduction in rainfall compared to the average, making it the fifth driest year since the 1950s. Since then, authorities have cut the quota of boats crossing the canal (from 16 to 14 ships a day) in order to save water, at the same time that they have restricted the draft and weight limit of the ships. This has led to fewer ships in transit and at the same time carrying less cargo. Another great concern for global trade in the middle of Christmas.

Imágenes: Unsplash / Britanny Ferris Press / ResearchGate (Nonlinear programming for fleet deployment, voyage planning and speed optimization in sustainable liner shipping)

In Xataka | After the blockage of the Ever Given, Egypt begins the expansion of the Suez Canal: it will be wider and deeper