The Nintendo console is a bestseller and has real great games.

The Nintendo Switch OLED has three game modes: television, desktop and portable

It may be the star gift this Christmas and you can get it for 50.99 euros less than the recommended price. We are talking about the Nintendo Switch OLED. The Nintendo console, which Delivers an unmatched portable and desktop gaming experiencenow has a much more attractive price for a limited time.

You can buy the Nintendo Switch for only 299 euros at MediaMarkt. Yes, you read it right. The Nintendo console is available for just under 300 euros, while in My Nintendo Store it costs 349.99 euros. Therefore it is an irresistible offer that you can't let escape. Of course, it better be quick, may be out of stock at any time. Initially the offer ends today at 11:59 p.m.

Buy the Nintendo Switch OLED for 299 euros at MediaMarkt

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest model of Nintendo's popular hybrid console, which allows you to play both on the television and in portable mode. What differentiates it from previous models is its 7-inch screen with OLED technology, which offers more vivid colors and higher contrast. This way you can better appreciate the details and textures of the games.

But that is not all. The Nintendo Switch OLED also has other improvements that will make your gaming experience more comfortable and fun. For example, Its rear support is larger and adjustable, allowing you to place the console at the angle you prefer to play in tabletop mode. Plus, you can share the screen with another player and pass them a Joy-Con controller to enjoy cooperative or competitive multiplayer wherever and whenever you want.

And if your thing is to play on the television, don't worry, because the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a base with a LAN port. The latter is perfect for connecting to the Internet more stable and faster. This base also has two USB ports and an HDMI port to easily connect it to the television. Finally, it is worth remembering that this console has 64 GB internal storagewhich you can expand with a microSD card.

In short, whether for yourself or as a gift, the Nintendo Switch OLED is a safe bet. So don't hesitate and take advantage of this offer to get the Nintendo console for a little less than the recommended price.

