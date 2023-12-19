The lineup of artists invited to the Grand Final of La Voz anticipated an unbeatable night. But reality always surpasses fiction, and the emotions we experienced in the last La Voz 2023 program will remain forever etched in our memories. These are the five moments we will never forget:

5. Morat sings with Elsa, Miguel, Nereida and Pablo

If there is a group that knows how to fill a stage with light and good vibes, it is undoubtedly Morat. The band sang Tarde for the first time along with the four finalists, and the audience did not stop dancing to the rhythm of the Colombians' most recent song.

4. Antonio Orozco's surprise excites his teammates

Antonio Orozco is a master of emotions, and in the Grand Final of La Voz he demonstrated it again. The coach managed to make us laugh throughout the night, but he had an ace well hidden up his sleeve that his own teammates didn't know about. Neither Malú nor Pablo López could help but be on the verge of tears, and Luis Fonsi's look said it all. Don't miss the surprise he prepared for them!

3. Maldita Nerea shines alongside the four finalists

Nereida, Pablo, Miguel and Elsa returned to the stage together with Maldita Nerea. A moment as perfect as the duets that our talents gave us throughout the night, singing with Carlos Rivera, Danny Ocean, Israel Fernández and Manuel Carrasco. What a luxury of finalists and guests!

2. The coaches share the stage in their most special performance

When it comes to our four coaches singing together, it's impossible to pick just one favorite performance. Although taking into account the occasion, we can affirm that Pablo, Fonsi, Malú and Orozco dazzled more than ever by choosing a perfect theme for the gala: The best night of my life. Without a doubt, they are also angels armed with song.

1. Elsa Tortonda becomes the winner of The Voice 2023

The most anticipated moment of the night: the final decision of the La Voz audience that crowned Elsa Tortonda as the winner of this edition by Luis Fonsi. The Puerto Rican also debuted as the winner in the program. An illusion that coach and talent shared dedicating the most beautiful words to each other. Congratulations, Elsa!

And that's it for our top 5 moments from the Grand Final. Thank you for joining us for one more edition, remember that we still have the battle of battles left: La Voz All Stars. And long live the music!