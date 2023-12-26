The deaths caused by the Israeli attack in the Al Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Christmas Eve have reached 106. This was reported by some Palestinian officials to the Associated Press, which verified the figure by reading internal hospital documents of Deir al-Balah, where some of the bodies were taken. The new estimate makes the bombing one of the heaviest on a single neighborhood since the beginning of the war, that is, for about two and a half months now.

The refugee camp, located in the center of the Gaza Strip, was bombed on Sunday. In the following hours, the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by the radical armed group Hamas, announced that at least 70 people had died but also that the figure would probably increase: like all Palestinian refugee camps, Al Maghazi has a very high population density .

The Israeli army said it was investigating an “incident” in the refugee camp, without providing further details.