“But is no one going to think about the adults?” No, indeed, the viral phrase from The Simpsons was not talking about adults but about children. But, for a moment, we thought that perhaps this was what was going through the minds of the creators of Fliz: a peculiar bicycle without pedals.

Surely in recent years you have seen how pedalless bicycles have proliferated among the little ones. The advantage of these particular bicycles is that it has been proven that children improve their stability, since they have to take care of their balance while riding the bike.

Once they are older, it is easier for them to start riding a bicycle by pedaling and they will need less time to adapt, since everything gained in terms of equilibrium They won’t start learning it from scratch when we take away the training wheels.

The idea seems interesting for the little ones but… what about the older ones? The truth is that there are also some very similar gadgets but almost all of them are focused on modern walkers. In order to avoid embarrassing situations for older people who are beginning to have mobility problems, there are companies that have also found the appeal of these pedalless bikes.

And the truth is that the decision seems right. The images show us older people who use the bicycle as if it were a stroller, resting their hands on the handlebars and with the advantage that they always have a saddle very close to rest on. What we are not so clear about is how to take advantage of it if you are a young and healthy person.

A bicycle without pedals… but what is this!

This is what the creators of Fliz seem to have asked themselves. Will a balance bike for adults make sense? Well, from what we see in the images: it seems not.

In one of the craziest and strangest designs we’ve seen for a bicycle, the creators decided to place the frame tube at the top, in such a way that it completely surpasses the back of the… cyclist? This is attached to the frame by five-point belts to prevent it from falling to the ground. And on his shoulders the chassis falls to the front area, opening a free space on which to leave his head free.













Thus, when the supposed cyclist moves on foot, he can do so slightly hunched over, but if a slope is approaching, he can gain momentum, place his feet on the rear tube and let himself be carried by the body’s own inertia. Any problems with launching at high speeds in a Superman position? No problem, because the device also has disc brakes.

The Fliz project apparently stayed at that: a project. We have no evidence, nor doubts, that the design, the idea and, practically, the entire package must have been difficult to sell to potential clients. If there ever was one.

*An earlier version of this article was published in November 2022