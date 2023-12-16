Imagine, dear reader, that you want to edit a PDF, something simple, but perhaps you don't know the appropriate tool. He uses Google to find something that works for him and the first result, which is actually an advertisement, is a website that looks which fits well with what you are looking for, “We-PDF.com”. The interface is clean, it talks about the usual tasks with a PDF and invites you to upload the file you want to edit.

It seems we have hit the nail on the head.

Until the request for a payment arrives. One euro.

It is not common, but for a single euro perhaps many people would prefer not to go back and forth and finish the job.

Then comes the next surprise: it is not one euro for using the tool, it is an initial payment of one euro as a hook to commit to a subscription of 49 euros per month. 79 euros every six months.

First, upload the file

This example is not an isolated case. If instead of clicking on that website we try to access another one that Google lists, such as 'PDFMaster.app', we will reach a very similar destination: Give me your PDF, edit what you want, and when you try to download it I will give you a surprise.





We-PDF, by the way, has another somewhat perverse aspect: Its home page does not warn about its prices, not even that it is a paid service. It only invites you to take a single step, upload the PDF, and then, with the file on its servers, after the editing you wanted to do, request payment (subscription) to be able to download our file again.





Both PDF Master and We-PDF have just over one star average score on Trustpilot, the leading website for customer reviews from around the world.

In the sections of both websites we find dozens of complaints along the same lines: people who protest because they subscribed without being aware of itwhen faced with an unclear interface regarding communication of the contracting conditions.

The companies' responses, when they exist, are ambiguous and unlikely to help or admit criticism.

For example, a user named Carlos Castro left the following review, with a single star out of five:

This page is a scam! They charged me €50 and they do not want to return it to me, the usage policies are not clear on the page and the trial period did not respond to me from a certain Liam, then Chelsea and now a certain Margaret from the contribution and no one gives an answer they do not make a refund thieves is what they are! I can file a complaint at the OCU. The law in Spain indicates that I can request reimbursement for the service that I have not requested, thieves” (sic)

To which We-PDF responded:

Dear Carlos Castro,

Thank you for your comment. We are sorry that our service did not meet your expectations.

You've subscribed to We PDF when editing PDF documents online and unlocked unlimited access to our features. Our service allows you to effortlessly merge and edit PDF files, saving you time and effort. Seamlessly combine multiple documents and customize them to your specifications, improving your productivity and streamlining your workflow.

Please note that a free trial has been provided that allows you to access our services and test our platform, and that you also have the opportunity to cancel it without any charge. The service fee will only be charged if the cancellation is not requested within the trial period. Please feel free to contact us if you need further assistance. Best regards, Lily

Special mention to the passage “our service allows you to effortlessly merge and edit PDF files, saving you time and effort.”

On Reddit we can also find multiple comments along this same line, with testimonies of people who had to block their recurring payments on PayPal in order to stop paying the $49 that they were being charged every month. Many of them said that they agreed to pay the dollar for the use of the tool, but at no time did they accept that monthly subscription.

It is striking that there are two streams of complaints: on the one hand, those from users who explain that they cannot cancel the plan or the refund, helping each other to contact the company's support. On the other hand, those who say yes have managed to obtain a refund. It is no coincidence: the first are not European, the second are. EU residents have the right to a 14-day withdrawal period in which they can obtain a refund for their online purchase, without even having to give any explanation.

Many comments say that they are ignored by the company's support and have no way to cancel their subscription, several of them explain that They had to end up canceling their credit cards to stop the charges given the impossibility of achieving it by any means.

Both We-PDF and PDF Master are based in Cyprus, a country of less than a million people south of Turkey. Because here? Due to its low taxation, its banking secrecy and its more favorable regulations for companies in consumer matters.

Regarding the legality of this type of pages and what to do in the event that we have subscribed to them without being aware, we have consulted Alberto Malo, lawyer and digital business manager at Let's Law, an international firm specialized in the law of business.

“Issues at the web level, consumption, users, etc., when they are linked to terms of accession, must be taken with a grain of salt. There is a law for consumer protection that protects them a lot, because it is assumed that they will be less protected , more defenseless against a company that has a lot of negotiating weight,” Alberto explains to us.

“These regulations seek to protect the consumer and ensure that they act in a transparent manner, communicating clearly, etc. Andestablishes requirements that the terms and conditions that the user signs must meet, starting with them being clear, concrete, easy to understand… Without having to look at confusing asterisks or go from one window to another,” he adds. “This may be a case of information not being provided as it should be. If the information is clear and transparent, there should be no problem. It must be clear that the payment ties you to a monthly payment. “If it occurs in a dark way, that's when we see certain problems.”

On these types of websites, the behavior of users who, once they have realized that a payment has been made that they were not aware of, is common, prefer to tackle the problem by canceling that subscription in any way, without entering into litigation to recover the lost amount.

“It may happen that some companies plan to carry out certain actions, but due to laziness or lack of desire to get involved in a judicial administrative procedure, they do not pursue it, they simply assume the loss. If this happens to someone, the recommendation is to go to a lawyer who can advise you on how to claim those amounts if you consider that there is damage or believe that you should not have paid that money,” explains the lawyer. If you are certain that the website interface was not clear when explaining the subscription process, it is possible to claim that amount.

And all for trying to manage a PDF quickly.

In the r/PDF/ subreddit there is a thread from just a month ago whose title is lapidary and a sign of the times: “I need an online PDF editor that won't scam me.” Of course, he complained about what had happened to him with the aforementioned pages. Better trust what your colleague Yúbal recommends in Xataka Basics, who does sensational work and free of fraud.

