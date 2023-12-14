This story begins with a baby and a tumor. Every year we detect 1,100 new cases of that especially cruel side of nature we call childhood cancer. However, this tumor and this baby were not normal. A few years after surviving the first episode, she suffered another and then another and, thus, until the twelve tumors (five of them malignant) that she has had to suffer during her less than 40 years of life.

We are facing an exceptional case that opens new avenues for early diagnosis and cancer immunotherapy. An exceptional case that has been studied here in Spain.

Twelve cancers of different nature and types. What's more, twelve cancers in radically different areas of the body and much more. Because the patient has spots on the skin, microcephaly and other alterations. So many that, according to Marcos Malumbres, head of the Cell Division and Cancer group at the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO), “we still do not understand how it could develop during its embryonic stage, nor how it has been able to overcome all these pathologies.”

In fact, when the patient went for the first time to the CNIO's Familial Cancer Clinical Unit and had a blood sample taken (with the idea of ​​sequencing the genes most frequently involved in hereditary cancer), the researchers were unable to find any of those alterations. Surprise upon surprise. It wasn't until researchers analyzed his entire genome that they found strange mutations in a gene, called MAD1L1.

What does this mean? In principle, MAD1L1 is an essential gene in the process of cell division and proliferation. Not only is it essential, but it is very delicate. This mutation alters the number of chromosomes that the cells have, fills them with genomic aberrations and makes them especially susceptible to tumors of all types. And he does it with enormous aggressiveness.

So much so that in animal models it has been observed that, when the two copies of the gene accumulate significant alterations, the direct consequence was the death of the embryo before it was even born. However, that did not happen with the patient. What's more, within what such delicate health allows, his life is perfectly normal.

The rarest syndrome in the world. It is so rare that, as Miguel Urioste, a retired researcher and leader of the CNIO's Familial Cancer Clinical Unit until last January, explained, technically “we cannot even speak of a new syndrome because it is the description of a single case. but biologically it is.”

And, despite everything, that was not the most interesting. The most interesting thing is that the researchers were able to see how the five aggressive cancers disappeared “with relative ease.” How was it possible? After analyzing it very carefully, the CNIO experts have come to the conclusion that “the constant production of cells with alterations has generated in the patient a chronic defensive response against these cells, and that helps the tumors disappear.” That is, , the patient's immune system naturally generates a strong anti-inflammatory response that fights tumors.

That's why it's interesting: because if that's true, the patient is hiding a key piece of the fight against cancer: the one that explains how we can enhance “the immune response.” [de otros pacientes] to help them stop tumor development.” And if the immune system can learn to attack cells with the wrong number of chromosomes, the situation changes radically: 70% of human tumors have cells with an abnormal number of chromosomes. It is one of our best assets in this all-out medical battle.

Our future in thousands of resolution cells. And, if that were not enough, the study also suggests that, as can be seen in this case, analyzing the genes “of each of the blood cells separately” provides us with an amount of information that was unthinkable just a few years ago and allows applications very interesting in terms of improving early diagnosis. It is something that we can only now begin to do (thanks to the technology available), but we did not know if it would be useful.

At the gates of the great revolution. We already knew that genetics was going to change everything, but it is still wonderful to see it live and direct. It is true that all this that the CNIO brings us is in very early stages of development, but it is enough to look at the study data to see that we are one step away from making our immune system the most powerful medicine on Earth. .

