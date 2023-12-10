It is now official, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has confirmed that the 10-year period between 2011 and 2020 has been the warmest for both land and oceanand on top of that by a clear margin.

In fact, they admit that the average temperatures for this period feu 1.10°C higher than pre-industrial levels from 1850 to 1900.

This has caused, they say, a profound transformation in the polar and mountainous regions, where the ice is melting at a faster rate and sea level is rising.

In fact, they clarify that each decade has been warmer than the previous one, and the director of the WMO, Petteri Taalas, admits that “we are losing the race to save our melting glaciers.”

“We see no immediate signs that this trend [el calentamiento] is reversing,” says Taalas. “More countries registered temperatures record than in any other decade.”

“Our ocean is warming faster and faster and the rate of sea level rise has almost doubled in less than a generation,” he adds.

They found that the hottest years of the decade in history were 2016 and 2020. Additionally, the six consecutive years from 2015 to 2020 were the six warmest years on record globally.

As a result glaciers have thinned 1 m per yearwhile the Antarctic ice sheet has lost almost 75% more ice between 2011 and 2020 than between 2001 and 2010.

“We have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a top priority for the planet, to prevent climate change from getting out of control,” says Taalas.