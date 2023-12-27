Lee Sun-kyun, leading actor in the Oscar-winning film Parasites, has died at the age of 48. He leaves behind a legacy and a family. May he rest in peace.

The Parasites star has died at the age of 48. Unfortunately, we must inform you that Lee Sun-kyun, renowned South Korean actor and one of the main actors in Bong Joon-ho's award-winning film, has passed away. According to Reuters reports, Lee Sun-kyun was found dead in a car next to a pile of burning briquettes. This suggests that it may be a suicide.

The news details that the wife of the Parasites actor alerted the authorities after his departure from home and after finding it which appeared to be a farewell note. Furthermore, at the time of his death, the actor was being investigated by South Korean authorities for alleged use of illicit substances and narcotics.

The actor was at the peak of his career.

Lee Sun-kyun achieved international fame for his performance as the patriarch of the wealthy Park family in the film Parasite. A work that led him to be recognized worldwide. With a previous film career in the South Korean industry, this role cemented his position as a breakout star. Later, he led the series Dr. Brain, this being Apple TV+'s first Korean-language project.

His performance in “Parasite” earned him the SAG Award for Best Performance in 2020. In addition, he received notable nominations, such as a nomination at the Blue Dragon Awards and a nomination in 2014 for Best Lead Actor in Kim Seong's A Hard Day -hun.

In this moment of sadness, the Parasites actor leaves a legacy in the entertainment industry. He is survived by his wife and two children.. His departure leaves a void in the artistic community and among his followers, who remember his talent and contributions to the world of film and television.

Rest in peace.

