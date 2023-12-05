Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellanti

Stellantis: “We will not abandon Pomigliano”

“Panda fully satisfies the mobility needs of a wide range of users, especially Italians; for this reasonwe do not consider it in competition with the model that will see the light in Serbia, which will be on another platform and positioned differently from the current one as the Panda is becoming a family, as it is for 500. For this reason, if the regulatory evolution and the competitive conditions of the Pomigliano plant allow it, it is our intention to continue its life cycle and therefore support the plant until the arrival of the new model cycle”. Il Mattino writes it, reporting a note from Stellantis.



Read also: Juventus, this is how John Elkann eliminated Andrea Agnelli. Family secrets

A spokesperson for the Stellantis Group communicated this in response to the announcement that the new electric Panda will be produced in Serbia rather than in Campania, as initially hoped. Regarding Pomigliano, the spokesperson highlighted the arrival of competitive products such as Alfa Romeo Tonale and the Dodge Hornet, both of which were produced at the plant. Currently, the plant operates on 12 shifts for both models, confirming that the Panda continues to be a successful model, especially thanks to its hybrid version. Despite the announcement of production in Serbia, no further production announcements have been made future in Pomigliano, with industrial plans that will be communicated at appropriate times.

Read also: Stellantis, ultimatum to the Meloni government: “Discounted gas or we leave Italy”

The announcement of the President of Serbia Vukic regarding the choice of the Kragujevac plant for the production of the new electric Panda has raised questions about the future of Pomigliano. However, the Stellantis Group reassured that the Italian plant will have a new mission alongside the Tonale and Hornet models, without providing specific details. Unions and the automotive group will confront each other in a meeting called by Minister Adolfo Urso, which aims to discuss the project to increase car production in Italy. The goal of producing one million models a year could be compromised without alternatives to the Panda, which is set to cease production in Pomigliano by the end of 2026. The unions are asking for reassurances on the use of labor and it is hoped that the meeting will provide clarity on the future of the site. Possible compromise solutions could be discussed, such as the partial production of the new electric Panda also in Italy, using high-quality domestic technologies. However, at the moment, the model planned for production in Serbia does not appear to be in direct competition.

The statements coming from Belgrade have generated concern among Italian trade unions, who are ready to defend the Pomigliano site and ask for clarity on future plans. Fiom CGIL underlines its determination to protect workers and production, while Fim Cisl asks for detailed explanations on which model will replace the current Panda. The vice-president of the Campania Regional Council, Valeria Ciarambino, expresses concern about the possible repercussions on the territory, underlining the need to safeguard the productive future of Pomigliano and obtain employment guarantees adequate.

Subscribe to the newsletter