The Panama Canal is experiencing a difficult phase due to the effects of climate crisis. This was confirmed to the Guardian by Steven Paton, who has monitored the situation for 33 years through the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.

The canal connects the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean and revolutionized global shipping when it opened in 1914, eliminating the need to go around the dangerous southern tip of South America and shortening the journey by more than 13,000 km. Over the past year the region has suffered from a major “rainfall deficit” with repercussions on transport: passage through the Panama Canal has slowed down and the queue of oil tankers waiting in the bay to cross it has grown. Now, after warning that the situation is set to get worse, experts say the effects of a restriction of the Panama Canal could be felt around the world.

In 2022, more than 14.000 navi they crossed the canal, carrying fuel, grain, minerals, and goods from factories in East Asia to consumers in New York and beyond. Over 40% of consumer goods traded between Northeast Asia and the US East Coast are transported through the canal.

To make the journey, the ships – some up to 350 meters long – enter a narrow waterway and rise more than 26 meters above sea level into man-made Gatun Lake through a series of locks. On the other side of the canal, the process reverses and ships descend to sea level through another set of locks before exiting the canal on the other side of the continent. The lock system relies on fresh water from the lake to function Gatun and another nearby reservoir. Every ship that crosses the canal consumes 200 million liters of water, most of which flows into the sea. The same sources also provide water to more than half of Panama's 4.3 million people, forcing administrators to balance the demands of international shipping with the needs of the local population.

Panama is certainly not a country with water problems but in 2023 the rainfall deficit, exacerbated by the El Niño climate phenomenon, led to a lowering of water levels of Gatun Lake. The dual needs of the canal and the local population have led the lake to have a water deficit of 3 billion liters per day.

The water level of Gatun Lake is now close to lowest point ever recorded during a rainy season, forcing the Panama Canal Authority, which manages the waterway, to limit the number of ships passing through. In normal times, the Panama Canal can handle 36 ships per day. But as water has become increasingly scarce, the canal authority has reduced the number to 22. By February, the number will be only 18.