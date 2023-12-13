Palkia y Dialga They are possibly two of the most interesting Pokémon to have on our teams in most Pokémon games. And Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is no exception to this. In fact, the popular Game Freak game is having quite an impact after the widespread rumor that the incursions of Palkia and Dialga in their Tera form will give us many surprises.

Surprises related to upcoming legendary Pokémon events that come to the game or future installments of the long-running and successful Nintendo franchise. In fact these special forays throughout the zone of Paldea, They have been in force in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple since the past December 7, 2023 and will be active until the 21st of the same month.

Fans on Reddit have been saying that both teraraids of Palkia and Dialga They could bring us many surprises and be the beginning of the path to multiple events with legendary Pokémon as protagonists. For now this remains speculation, although it could be very real.

In fact, the crux of the matter lies in the theory that 7-star raids will arrive with Giratina y Arceus as protagonists after these two previous 5-star raids.

