Every time Nereida takes the stage we get excited. That’s how she did it with La Llorona in the first Live on La Voz. The young woman touched our hearts with one of the most special songs that we like the most.

The talent was chosen by Antonio Orozco for the Semifinal of La Voz 2023. His coach could not avoid the emotion when listening to the talent sing: “It was the most precious waltz of life and death,” he confessed.

Tonight, the talent has chosen to sing Dígale, by David Bisbal. Nereida has created a magical moment on the stage of La Voz, full of feeling.

The talent received a standing ovation when she finished singing from both the public and the coaches: “You have gone much further, you are an artist,” the coach noted.

