Not every day is Christmas, one of the most special days of the entire year. That is why Epic Games wanted to celebrate this important date in style, because the Epic Games Store Christmas promotion continues for another day with the seventh free game that you can get, although only for a limited time.

You will only have 24 hours ahead to obtain The Outer Worlds, the award-winning RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment, although the best of all is that it is accompanied by its splendid Spacer's Choice special edition. It's as easy as accessing its product page in the digital store and it will become yours forever if you get it before 5:00 p.m. on September 26.

To begin with, a good reason not to miss this definitive edition is that the game is completely remastered, so that it looks even better, but the biggest reason is that it includes its expansions Murder on Eridanus and Peril on Gorgonin order to further expand the content of this space adventure in which all the events that take place depend on the decisions you make.

Your character may also be unique based on the different branches of skills that are chosen, although the responses in conversations or the possibility of being able to kill any character to unlock some of the abilities are also taken into account. multiple existing endings. All this while you travel the galaxy carrying out missions and fighting alien monsters.

