The end of Cristo y Rey, the series that has captivated all of Spain on Antena 3, is approaching, and the plot could not be more interesting.

Ángel Cristo has brutally beaten Bárbara Rey because he is convinced that his wife is being unfaithful to him with the King.

There are only two chapters left to know the end of this story that, although it began with romantic overtones, has become dark and dramatic. What awaits us in this finale?

Don't miss the ending of Christ and the King with its last two chapters on Wednesday and Thursday at 10:45 p.m. on Antena 3.