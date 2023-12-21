Madrid will have the first autonomic regulation for VTC. At least that is what Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Autonomous Community, wants. The regulation comes in response to the end of the known as the Ábalos Decree, which put on the table the possibility of each region establishing its own regulatory framework for the transport of vehicles with drivers.

The project was expected to come into force in 2024 and it was wanted to have been carried out before the end of 2023 but, for now, everything has remained in a draft that continues to receive some modifications.

For example, the draft established the impossibility of imposing a price 50% higher than that offered in previous days to alleviate the abuses registered in the Community of Madrid itself during the largest events. This limitation, however, has been increased to 75% after the first allegations to the original text.

However, some of the new obligations that the VTC will have to comply with remain. For example, in the absence of approval of the final textVTC services will have to provide customers with a telephone number and another online channel and shared trips will be allowed.

In addition, companies will have to comply with new requirements. They will be required to have at least 75% drivers on staff of the number of licenses they hold. One in 10 cars must be adapted for use by people with reduced mobility and qualified drivers will have to pass an exam.

Restrictions that, however, have not put a stop to speculation in the capital's VTC licenses. After a small drop, licenses have risen again above 100,000 euros and some experts expect the price to continue increasing.

Skyrocketing and ceilingless prices

A short search through buying and selling portals offers a general photograph of the current market situation. There are no VTC licenses that are sold for less than 100,000 euros and intermediaries are taking advantage of the moment to do business.

According to El Periódico de España, the intermediaries in these purchases are receiving about 2,000 euros with each license transferred. An amount that has not been handled for a long time but is possible thanks to the fact that the market is in an upward trend. “The licenses are going to continue rising. I think that between now and June will exceed 140,000 euros”says one of these intermediaries.

The VTC license business in Madrid has skyrocketed. Currently, in Madrid there are 8,933 VTC authorizations for the 14,924 active taxi licenses at this time. According to José Miguel Funez of the Madrid Professional Taxi Federation, the maximum legal ratio of two licenses per 2,000 inhabitants is greatly exceeded, according to Funez, at 2.69 licenses.

During the first quarter of 2022, VTC licenses cost less than half of what you have to pay for them now. This job has called numerous drivers. According to testimonies collected by the digital media, some drivers claim that the greater demand from VTC companies has skyrocketed profits, billing up to “2,000 euros more than with the taxi”.

The truth is that in recent months a call effect has been registered. Although other workers claim that they need to earn at least 6,000 euros to reach a salary of 2,000 euros or that they are not able to meet the minimum requirements if they work only eight hours a day, the number of ads looking for drivers has skyrocketed.

Until now, the ease of access to drive one of these vehicles had led companies like Cabify or Uber to be more aggressive in their campaigns to find drivers. In this same article we already explained at the beginning of the year the requirements that were requested to work “in VTC vehicles of an important company” that a 25-minute interview by video call was enough.

The continuous legal battle that has raged in recent years has given rise to a constant stream of appeals and new regulations that have blown up the famous ratio 1:30 which required one VTC license for every 30 taxi licenses and which, according to La Vanguardia, Madrid would have exceeded 8,166 VTC licenses. This same year, European justice decided in this regard, against the taxi sector, ensuring that this limitation was contrary to European law.

In Xataka | Setback for Cabify and the VTC: the Spanish Justice rejects compensation for the “Ábalos decree”

Foto | Chethan KVS