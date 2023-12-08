Fans continue to imagine interesting ideas when creating Pokémon fan-arts. Here we have a new publication that we loved, focused on the creation of a new legendary Pokémon belonging to the “Regi” group. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023). Since we informed you about this creature, it has become even more viral.

In the post we leave you below you can see how the Reddit user It is circumcision hhas shown how he has managed to include a new mon under the name “Regitube” in the characteristic group of legendary Pokémon made up of Regirock, Regice, Registeel, Regidraco, Regieleki and Regigigas.

It is not the first time that ideas or fan-arts of this style and inspired in ways different from the usual ones or fan-arts with a great level of detail are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic concept in this case as well. of a really curious idea, having managed to create a Pokémon in the style of those mentioned above but inspired by the Water type, describing an appearance similar to an inflatable.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is surprising. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Damn I remember this fight from that one Pokemon game, Regitube is the coolest Regi if you ask me. https://t.co/GJZephKCML pic.twitter.com/XynL3Cx76k — Yisuso ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) November 24, 2023

What do you think? Do you think that another concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion!

