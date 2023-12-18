The change from the eighties to the nineties is contained in the ninth omnibus of the Conan the Barbarian period that Panini Comics collects in a deluxe edition

Almost three decades had passed since the most famous Cimmerian of all time had begun to be published in comics and the crazy nineties arrived, those in which the great American comic publishers turned around. It was time to renew, it was time to change, but at the same time it was time to bring in old talents to recover the classic flavor of the barbarian. All this and much more is what we can find in the deluxe edition with which Panini Comics brings us a comic under the title of Marvel Omnibus. Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Stage 9.

Conan changes with the times

If the stories of Conan In its classic stage, it is not variety. This is not necessarily a bad thing. AC DC They are still a fantastic band even though it may be impossible to date one of their songs to the correct decade based on their sound alone. But when sales go down, when negative feedback is received from the public or when an editor believes that it is business as usual and is no longer liked, the search for change is usually the solution applied.

Perhaps it may be true that the stories in which the barbarian seeks treasure for his own glory, confronts a necromancer with Lovecraftian pretensions, and rescues an attractive lady in distress while fighting demonic creatures and troops who were born to be cannon fodder, occasionally accompanied by a peculiar sidekick, may have reached their limit in the 1990s. Or maybe not, like people like Kurt Busiek they insisted on proving years later. But be that as it may, evolution is also something inherent to a series with so many years behind it.

However, let no one think that what we see in this volume represents a revolution and a total break with what was previously established, because it is not like that at all. The changes that we are going to see here are subtle, more related to the forms and the authors who were behind the stories than anything else. And, for better or worse, Conan is still here being Conan regardless of who he is…

Cycle change

When a (insert your favorite sport here) team has had a period of triumph and then, inevitably, a less satisfactory period arrives, it seems that the time has come to renew a large part of the squad or technical staff. In this volume we are going to find a mix of new and old authors, all of them having in common that they try to bring freshness to the series without betraying its essence.

Christopher Priest had been the reference man in recent years, but after his abandonment the series was left a bit orphan, in search of a new Roy Thomas and already passing a new Sal Buscema. He didn't find either of them, but it is very interesting to see the journey of the series below…

Val Semeiks would gain strength as a complete author at first, teaming up with Charles Santino in the script work, with the legendary Alfredo Alcala taking care of the inks. For a handful of episodes this team would give the usual Cimmerian stories a certain more European tone, also highlighting in the graphic aspect an expressiveness in the faces (especially that of our protagonist) never seen before.

A legend as it is Larry Hamaknown especially to readers of G.I.Joe and of Wolverine classic and former coordinator of the series, arrives next to break with everything and capture an epic poem in vignettes with The drum songa story told without dialogue only from text boxes and the art of Gary Kwapiszwho was known to have worked in Conan's Wild Sworddoing here a well narrated work but inferior in quality.

As for unusual stories, we also find a kind of western scripted by Don Perlin titled The mask of revengewhich does not have many notable attributes beyond the interesting nature of its proposal.

But probably the most renowned author who stops by here, with permission from Michael Fleisheres Gerry Conwaya comic legend who has touched practically all the characters in Marvel Comics and of DC Comics throughout his career. The scriptwriter will take the barbarian through a series of adventures that are a little crazier and more excessive than usual, among which we can find what from a certain point of view could be seen as a fight against a drug cartel…

Finally, Michael Higgins (a guy who's been in every position The House of Ideasalthough always in relatively secondary series) is responsible for breaking the wheel definitively and going back to Conan's youth, accompanied by a tremendously effective and fresh Ron Limtell stories set in Cimmeria in which we will contemplate the forging of this warrior.

A deluxe edition

As for the magnificent edition, the deluxe volume Marvel Omnibus. Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Stage 9 published by Panini Comics in hardcover with dust jacket contains 672 pages in color with a size of 18.3 x 27.7 cm. and includes the translation of issues #214 to #240 of the American regular series edition Conan the Barbarian.

In addition, this deluxe edition includes an introduction written by Val Semeiks and another written by Michael Higgins, as well as a final section with extra material that will delight the most die-hard fans of the Cimmerian warrior. The translation has been carried out by Joan Josep Mussarrathe recommended retail price of this volume is 56€ and went on sale in November 2023.

Marvel Omnibus. Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Stage 9

At the turn of the decade from the 1980s to the 1990s, Conan the Barbarian underwent a transition, with creative innovations coming from veteran authors and the arrival of new talents.

Conan discovers the pleasure and pain of a magical desert city, steals the Sword of Zed from a mad cleric, and battles fantastic beasts in a city of shadows, among many other stories. We'll also explore Conan's formative years in Cimmeria, and much more.

Autores: Gary Kwapisz, Frank Springer, Michael Higgins, Charles Santino, Geoff Senior, Justin Arthur, Ron Lim, Gerry Conway, Alfredo Alcalá, Gary Hartle, Jose Delbo, Val Semeiks, Rodney Ramos, Michael Fleisher, Dwayne Turner, Larry Hama y Don Perlin