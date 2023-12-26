The original God of War games could return to the current generation of consoles.

Kratos could be back.

Join the conversation

One of the best-known PlayStation sagas could return with a bang. As you have well read, we are talking about God of War, apparently, Kratos' story could return to current generation consoles. completely remastered form, something that many people want. There is no doubt that this character is one of Sony's most beloved and now offering a completely new version of its three titles could be a real bombshell.

Recently, God of War: Ragnarok received a completely free DLC called Valhalla which was presented at The Game Awards gala. However, many players miss the presence in Greece and the destructive character of the games' protagonist. Of course, this is not official information, so you will have to take this data with a grain of salt, you already know that in the world of video games anything can happen. If you want to know more data, let's go with them.

The original God of War trilogy would return in style

At least that's what Nick Baker, the co-founder of XboxEra, has said. All this has happened in a podcast that we will leave you just below these lines so that you do not miss any details, but basically it refers to a remastering in style. However, he still does not dare to confirm whether it will be exclusiva de PlayStation 5 or players of the previous generation console can also enjoy it.

In addition to that, he also does not know one hundred percent if this long-awaited remastering will arrive during this year or next 2025. It seems that the data about this trilogy is still very scarce, so you'll have to wait a little longer in order to learn new information. For many, the original Kratos was much better than the current one, even his own creator, David Jaffe, does not like the direction the character is currently taking.

However, for many other players, this new Kratos arc is being truly spectacular, as it shows a slightly more human side that many people have liked to know. We will see what the future holds for God of War, but for the moment it is clear that lovers of the saga you can be calm.

Join the conversation