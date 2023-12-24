The movie Interstellar almost had a very dark ending instead of the very emotional one that hit theaters.

One of the best science fiction films of all time is undoubtedly Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. For he marveled the world with his captivating and emotionally charged vision. However, this cinematic milestone was about to take a much darker turn.

The film, which combines science and emotion, captivated audiences with the story of Cooper, played by Matthew McConaughey, facing the apocalyptic destiny of the Earth and his fight to save humanity. But did you know that this epic journey was going to have a radically different ending than the one that made it to the big screen?

The original outcome proposed by screenwriter Jonathan Nolan plunged into an abyss of tragedy.

What would have happened if the wormhole had closed right after Cooper sent the vital data? Humanity would face damnation, unable to escape its inevitable extinction.

Another possibility, just as heartbreaking, suggested that Cooper's ultimate sacrifice had sealed his fate. He would have died a hero, sending the vital data through the wormhole but unable to return, leaving an immense void in the heart of his daughter and the humanity saved from him.

Both endings offered dark, challenging outcomes that were radically different from the touching optimism we finally saw on the big screen.

Interstellar

This journey through the galaxy was marked by complex decisions.

Initially, the scientific theories supporting the Interstellar story were simplified for the general public, and the idea of ​​collapsing the Einstein-Rosen Bridge was discarded for the sake of the narrative.

Despite the intriguing possibilities of the original ending, the Nolan brothers chose a different path, one that took humanity through time and space to discover that love can overcome even the limitations of physics. The hopeful message and emotional connection between Cooper and his daughter Murph (Jessica Chastain) resonated deeply, leaving a lasting impression on the viewer.

The emotional journey and connection with the audience achieved through the chosen ending ultimately lit up the screen with a story of triumph, love and redemption.

Interstellar will continue to be a gem that defies perception and leaves a lasting legacy in modern filmmaking. Do you like it as much as we do? Leave me your opinion about the movie in the comments section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.