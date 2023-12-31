The winger had signed a “one plus one” last season. He too will retain the advantages of the Growth Decree obtained when he joined Parma in 2019-20, returning from his experience at Manchester United

Matteo Darmian will remain at Inter until 30 June 2025. The winger from Legnano had already renewed his contract last season for one year with the option for the following one. Well, the option for 2024-25 has already matured and the club today announced the new deadline. Darmian will have the benefits of the Growth Decree that he acquired when he returned to Italy in 2019-20, to play for Parma fresh from his experience at Manchester United. He will earn 3.2 net per season, with a clear saving for the Via della Liberazione club on the gross.

THE COMMUNICATE

This is the statement from the Nerazzurri club: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that the conditions for the contract extension of the player Matteo Darmian have been met: the defender born in 1989 will be Nerazzurri until 30 June 2025”. The player did not hide his satisfaction with the new agreement: “For me this renewal means a lot – he explained – and I am very proud to wear this shirt for some time to come. Is it my second youth? I have always been convinced of my means and I have always tried to give my all since the first day I arrived. Inter has given me a lot so far: it has allowed me to win many trophies and I hope to do the same in the future.”