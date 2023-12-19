Imagine that you are in your room or office quietly, playing on your PC. Or whatever you want to call it. But maybe you shouldn't. Maybe you should be studying, or working on that Excel table. Suddenly, your father, mother or boss walks in and catches you doing something you shouldn't. Or maybe not. Not if you hit the F12 key in time.

That is precisely what the Opera GX browser proposes, especially aimed at gamers, which now includes the so-called “panic button”, the F12 key, which will instantly allow you to mute the sound, stop playback in all tabs and display a browser window with safe and bland content. Your secret is safe.

According to a recent study by Opera itself with 2,200 participants, 36% of those surveyed admitted accessing inappropriate content at school, university or work.

The main types of inappropriate content in these cases were social networks (61%), explicit adult material (58%), games (51%), online stores (51%) or dating sites (36%). Of all those who did so, almost a third confessed to having been caught, and those who were caught faced a warning (63%), but 22% were expelled or fired.

The feature also allows us to recover the previous state of the browser with another press of the F12 key and continue playing (or whatever), thus avoiding being caught red-handed. In feature settings we will be able to establish a series of “safe” websites like Wikipedia, but we can add our own.

