One of the great fears in open world video games is related to what happens, or does not happen, in the secondary missions, since the possibility that they are only filler and involve carrying objects from point A to B is real. However, there are great exponents who have demonstrated the potential that exists around the main line and one of the most anticipated titles of 2024 He has taken note of what it means to do things well.

What Western game inspired the development of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will debut on February 29, 2024 and at this point the most important details have been revealed, including the percentage that the game will have in terms of secondary missions and exploration outside the main line. In this regard, it has been confirmed that 80% of the title will be dedicated to the open world and interactions with NPCs through secondary missions. Are there reasons to worry?

The answer is no, this according to an interview conducted by Game Informer with the director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Naoki Hamaguchi, and Motomu Toriyama, co-director of the action RPG, who revealed that the second chapter of Final Fantasy VII Remake has a strong influence from The Witcher: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt RED's masterpiece and one of the best video games in recent years.

In this regard, Naoki Hamaguchi assured that during the development process of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was inspired by The Witcher: Wild Hunt and the way in which it stood out for its open world design and the interconnection of the secondary missions with the main ones

For his part, Motomu Toriyama stated: “With respect to titles like The Witcher 3, which has that open-world RPG element, we did extensive research on these types of titles and saw it as a baseline in which “Rebirth should be the type of title that can live up to its level and have the type of content that would be satisfying for its players.”

In this way, it feels like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's open world has been carefully designed, and interactions outside of the main story will provide much of the content without feeling like filler.

