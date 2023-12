Heracles Almelo has been the problem child of the province in recent weeks. The poorer results of the PhD candidate cost trainer John Lammers his job last week and now Erwin van de Looi seems to have the best credentials to succeed Lammers. The developments in Almelo are discussed in De Oosttribune Podcast, in which reporters Nico Wantia and Tijmen van Wissing also discuss the achievements of FC Twente, Go Ahead Eagles and PEC Zwolle. The podcast can be listened to below.