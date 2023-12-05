OnePlus is celebrating its anniversary. The company turns ten years old and the date coincides with the launch of its new flagship product, the OnePlus 12. After a few months of leaks (quite accurate, as usual), we now have all the features and specifications officially revealed.

It is the most ambitious OnePlus to date, with the brightest screen on the market (at least, at peak brightness), and with a new camera sensor that promises to be much more effective than what was seen in the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus 12 technical sheet

oneplus 12

dimensions and weight

–

screen

6.82-inch BOE X1 AMOLED

Quad HD+ resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels)

Variable refresh rate 1-120 Hz LTPO 3.0

Dolby Vision + ProXDR

2160 PWM

Brightness up to 4500 nits (peak)

HBM maximum brightness 1,600 nits

Gorilla Glass 7

processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 23

GPU Adreno 750

9140mm² vapor chamber

internal memory

512 GB/1 TB UFS 4.0

RAM memory

16/24 GB LPDDR5X

rear camera

48 MP, Sony LYTIA LYT-T808, OIS, f/1.7

64 MP OmniVision OV64B, zoom 3x, 70mm, OIS, f/2.6

48 MP, Sony IMX581, ultra gran angular, f/2.2

front camera

32 MP

operating system

Android 14

ColorOS 14 (OxygenOS in Europe)

battery

5.400mAh

100W

50W wireless charging

connectivity

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

others

On-screen fingerprint reader

USB 3.2 Type-C

Stereo Dual Speaker

Dolby Atmos

Spatial audio

“Bionic” vibration motor

IP65

precio

Not available

(Almost) the same design, different heart





The design of the OnePlus 12 bears inevitable similarities with the OnePlus 11 at the design level. The rear part is starred by a camera module that is now even larger, and that houses three lenses on the back (although by design it seems that there are four). But before talking about the camera, let’s review the main specifications of this device.

It is made of aluminum and glass, with a matte finish in the case of the green model, a glossy finish in the white model and with the classic “Sandstone” finish (somewhat rough, like sandstone) in the black model. The Alert Slider is still present on its left side. The front is occupied a huge 6.82 inch panel, signed by BOE, with 2K resolution, adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. HBM brightness is 1,600 nits.

OnePlus has implemented a custom algorithm to be able to use the phone in the rain

One of the peculiarities of this screen is that, according to OnePlus, it can be used in the rain. The device has IP65 water and dust certification but, in addition to this, it has its own algorithm that allows precise tactile response in the rain. Under this panel, there is an ultra-thin fingerprint reader, so improvements in usability are expected compared to the one seen in the OnePlus 12.

The heart that powers the OnePlus 12 could not be other than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, accompanied by configurations of up to 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. To dissipate heat, they have added a huge vapor chamber. OnePlus is one of the companies that best manages to control the temperature, so it should put on a show alongside this processor.

If we go to the cameras, we find the same sensor Sony LYT-808 48 megapixel. A sensor that already convinced us at the OnePlus Open and that should perform quite well in this OnePlus 12. It is accompanied by a 70mm periscopic telephoto lens signed by OmniVision and an ultra wide angle lens signed by Sony.

Versions and price of the OnePlus 12

At the moment, there is no price or availability for the OnePlus 12, although we hope to officially know about it in just a few days. At least in its native country it will arrive in emerald green, white and black. We will update this piece as soon as we know the prices in Spain.

