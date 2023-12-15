The OnePlus 12 does not have a Plus, Pro or Ultra surname. Even so, it has all the arguments to become the true king of the premium range. A few weeks ago the OnePlus flagship, which turns ten years old, was presented in China and now we officially know when its arrival will be in Europe and Spain.

The OnePlus 12 will arrive on January 23. And he will not do it alone, because he will do it accompanied by another high-end mobile phone. This time, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12R outside of India and China for the first time.

OnePlus 12 technical sheet

OnePlus 12

Screen

6.82 inch BOE X1 AMOLED

Quad HD+ resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels)

Variable refresh rate 1-120 Hz LTPO 3.0

Dolby Vision + ProXDR

HBM maximum brightness 1,600 nits

Gorilla Glass 7

processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 23

GPU Adreno 750

9140mm² vapor chamber

memory

16 / 24 GB LPDDR5X

storage

512 GB/1 TB UFS 4.0

rear cameras

48 MP, Sony LYTIA LYT-T808, OIS, f/1.7

64 MP OmniVision OV64B, zoom 3x, 70mm, OIS, f/2.6

48 MP, Sony IMX581, ultra gran angular, f/2.2

front camera

32 MP

operating system

Android 14

OxygenOS

battery

5.400 mAh

100 W

50W wireless charging

connectivity

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

others

On-screen fingerprint reader

USB 3.2 Type-C

Stereo Dual Speaker

Dolby Atmos

Spatial audio

“Bionic” vibration motor

IP65

dimensions and weight

163,3 x 75,8 x 9,2 mm

220 g

precio

Determined

Starting the year on a high note





The OnePlus 12 is made of aluminum and glass. It has a huge 6.82-inch AMOLED panel with a brightness of 1,600 nits. Inside we have the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and it comes equipped with the fourth generation of Hasselblad cameras, which take advantage of Sony's new LYT sensors. A full-fledged flagship that will aspire to fight against the best mobile phones of 2024.

From Xataka we were exclusively for Spain at the celebration in Antwerp of OnePlus' anniversary and the brand showed some ambitious expansion plans.





OnePlus is proud to have grown sales by 59% compared to the previous year, reflecting brand growth and progressive international expansion. In this direction is where the OnePlus 12Ra model that has not yet been presented and is expected to be an equivalent device but with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a camera similar to that of the OnePlus 11.

Next January 23 we will know more details about this OnePlus 12R and above all we will have knowledge of What will be the final price of the OnePlus 12 in Spain. The previous generation arrived for a price of 849 euros, but it is expected, due to everything it incorporates, that this new OnePlus 12 will exceed that figure.

