The OnePlus 12 does not have a Plus, Pro or Ultra surname. Even so, it has all the arguments to become the true king of the premium range. A few weeks ago the OnePlus flagship, which turns ten years old, was presented in China and now we officially know when its arrival will be in Europe and Spain.
The OnePlus 12 will arrive on January 23. And he will not do it alone, because he will do it accompanied by another high-end mobile phone. This time, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 12R outside of India and China for the first time.
OnePlus 12 technical sheet
OnePlus 12
Screen
6.82 inch BOE X1 AMOLED
Quad HD+ resolution (3168 x 1440 pixels)
Variable refresh rate 1-120 Hz LTPO 3.0
Dolby Vision + ProXDR
HBM maximum brightness 1,600 nits
Gorilla Glass 7
processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 23
GPU Adreno 750
9140mm² vapor chamber
memory
16 / 24 GB LPDDR5X
storage
512 GB/1 TB UFS 4.0
rear cameras
48 MP, Sony LYTIA LYT-T808, OIS, f/1.7
64 MP OmniVision OV64B, zoom 3x, 70mm, OIS, f/2.6
48 MP, Sony IMX581, ultra gran angular, f/2.2
front camera
32 MP
operating system
Android 14
OxygenOS
battery
5.400 mAh
100 W
50W wireless charging
connectivity
5G SA/NSA
Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
others
On-screen fingerprint reader
USB 3.2 Type-C
Stereo Dual Speaker
Dolby Atmos
Spatial audio
“Bionic” vibration motor
IP65
dimensions and weight
163,3 x 75,8 x 9,2 mm
220 g
precio
Determined
Starting the year on a high note
The OnePlus 12 is made of aluminum and glass. It has a huge 6.82-inch AMOLED panel with a brightness of 1,600 nits. Inside we have the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and it comes equipped with the fourth generation of Hasselblad cameras, which take advantage of Sony's new LYT sensors. A full-fledged flagship that will aspire to fight against the best mobile phones of 2024.
From Xataka we were exclusively for Spain at the celebration in Antwerp of OnePlus' anniversary and the brand showed some ambitious expansion plans.
OnePlus is proud to have grown sales by 59% compared to the previous year, reflecting brand growth and progressive international expansion. In this direction is where the OnePlus 12Ra model that has not yet been presented and is expected to be an equivalent device but with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and a camera similar to that of the OnePlus 11.
Next January 23 we will know more details about this OnePlus 12R and above all we will have knowledge of What will be the final price of the OnePlus 12 in Spain. The previous generation arrived for a price of 849 euros, but it is expected, due to everything it incorporates, that this new OnePlus 12 will exceed that figure.
