Directly from Jump Festa 2024 here comes some tasty news to say the least for all fans of One Piece: in fact it has been announced that it is being worked on at the WIT Studio studios remake of the anime by Netflixwhich will take the name of “The One Piece”.

According to rumors, this animated series will start directly from the beginning of the series, and therefore from the East Sea saga. The announcement of this project was also accompanied gives a teaser trailerwhich as always we propose in the article.

One also arrives poster dedicated to the project, which with a few lines gives us a small taste of what the work will be, including the new logovery similar to that of the original series, but which differs in some details.

As also communicated at the beginning of the proposed video, the announcement of this new series commemorates the twenty-fifth anniversary of the beginning of the original animated saga, which marks a turning point both in contemporary history and in the hearts of viewers.

The announcement was also accompanied by a Tweet about X on the official channel, which also specified that the anime will arrive in streaming next year, for now unfortunately only in Japan. We are therefore waiting for new developments to find out when it will be Europe's turn too.