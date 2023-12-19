The One Piece, the remake of the anime at the hands of Wit Studio, will manage to solve many details of the main anime.

The reboot of the One Piece anime will solve the criticized details that the first seasons of the main anime had.

Eiichiro Oda's franchise never stops surprising fanssince during his presentation at the Jump Festa 2024 They made an unexpected announcement that aroused hype and expectations within the fandom, since it was announced that the One Piece anime will have a reboot at the hands of Wit Studio, this being great news that has filled fans with joy.

This announcement has come at the best moment for One Piecesince this franchise has had an abysmal success this last year, since the manga, anime and live action have had a great receptivity within the fandom, who have been very excited by the direction that this legendary work has currently taken, for which rebooting the anime is an extremely wise decision.

And it is that The remake of the One Piece anime has been designed to correct some details that the first seasons presented of the digital format of Luffy's adventures, since the pace they had and the animation left a lot to be desired, which is not reproachable, since the first episode aired in 1999.

The One Piece could improve the pacing and animation of the original anime

The first seasons of the main One Piece anime have been full of details that have been criticized for years by many followers, since these They had very poor animation quality and an extremely slow pace that made it more difficult to enjoy this work, added to that the large amount of extra content that TOEI added led new followers to give up giving this work a chance.

However, in view of this amount of detail, Eiichiro Oda's franchise has decided to take things to another level and surprise their fans, since, during their presentation at Jump Festa 2024, they announced a reboot of the anime titled “The One Piece” which will address the east blue archsince this project plans to give a better animation quality to the first seasons of the adventures of Luffy and company.

In addition, The One Piece, the remake of the anime at the hands of Wit Studio could solve the big mistakes of the first seasons of the main anime made by TOEI, since these They had very poor animation quality and an extremely slow paceadded to the extra content that the animation house used to include, details that have been criticized for years by many followersso this new project will be responsible for correcting these details by adapting it more faithfully to the manga with a more appropriate rhythm and surprising visual effects.

The choice of Wit Studio to make the remake of the One Piece anime has been extremely successfulsince this animation house has become one of the most prominent in recent years, having great projects such as Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan (seasons 1,2,3) among others, so, The expectations of many followers regarding this reboot are high, since they are aware that It will have animation at the level of this legendary work that continues to step with much more force as time goes by.

In fact, It is evident that this project arises after the great receptivity that the live action of One Piece had.since this led many new fans to follow Luffy's adventures in the manga and anime format, so they have decided to announce this great remake of the anime at the hands of Studio Wit y Netflix so that viewers who met the Straw Hat through the live adaptation can learn a little more about this pirate through this reboot that will be adapted with greater fidelity to the manga.

Notably The main One Piece anime has had a masterful success this yearsince it did a sublime job in adapting the extensive Wano arc, offering fans episodes with incredible animation quality and effects, a clear example of this being the debut of Luffy's Gear Fifth, as he gave a brief sample of the great talent of many animators, who have done their bit to enhance the work of Eiichiro Oda.

Without a doubt, The future that is seen for Eiichiro Oda's franchise is greatsince the adventures of the Straw Hats continue to amaze millions of fans around the world, well, the manga, live action, and anime have significantly enhanced the legacy of this workso it is not surprising that this new project manages to take things to another level and continue expanding the reach of this prestigious IP.

