Kuma's flashbacks have been filled with extremely sad and heartbreaking moments.

One Piece manga chapter 1102 has addressed one of the most heartbreaking moments in the series to date.

Join the conversation

Chapter after chapter, The Future Island arc has not been wastedemerging as one of the best One Piece sagas so far, since during this installment great mysteries have been revealed that have laid the foundations for the new stage that this work is about to address, which envisions a future full of shocking confrontations that will completely change what has been seen.

Currently, the One Piece manga has been addressing the tragic past of Bartholomew Kuma, which has been made known through several flashbacks that have delved into the life of the former Shichibukaishowing a different perspective of many of the most important events that the plot has had.

However, the most recent chapter has left readers with feelings on the surface, since this has addressed one of One Piece's saddest moments to dateunleashing a swing of emotions within the fandom, who have felt very sad about these unfortunate events related to Bartholomew And y su hija Bonney.

It's fasting contains spoilers for chapter #1102 of the One Piece manga.

Chapter 1102 of the One Piece manga has addressed one of the saddest moments of the series

Throughout the more than 1,000 chapters of One Piece it has been seen that this work has included extremely heartbreaking and sad moments that have impacted the fans, well Eiichiro Oda has reached the hearts of many followers through some of the events recounted in its history, being a clear example of this, Ace's tragic deathwhich is considered the most painful event in the series.

However, the Future Island arc seems to have far overcome the impact of Ace's painful deathsince, the flashbacks of Kuma's past have shown really sad moments that have brought more than a tear to the readers, and the most recent chapter of the manga is a clear example of this, since it has delved into Bartholomew's last memories before losing his free will.

During this chapter it has been seen the long and hard road that Kuma had to travel to be able to save his daughter Bonney, since the Revolutionary always had hopes that one day Nika would save them all, a thought that led him to carry out very respectable actions worthy of admiration. In addition, Bartholomew was fully aware that Jewelry had become a pirate.since he was seeing her a couple of times without her noticing.

Furthermore, this chapter also showed Kuma's last words before losing his free willas he thanked Vegapunk for saving his daughter and also asked him to, If I ever saw Bonney I would wish her a happy 10th birthday.this being his final request for the scientist, what has made this moment one of the most heartbreaking of the entire series.

This tragic moment confirms that Kuma only thought about Bonney and her well-being, giving his life for his beloved daughter, whom he swore to protect at all times. Likewise, this sad memory was seen by Bonney in Vegapunk's laboratorybecause the young woman saw all the suffering that her father went through until the last minute of his life, which makes this scene very shocking and heartbreaking.

It should be noted that, as Vegapunk commented, Kuma has become the hero of Bonney and the worldsince his great actions made the former Shichibukai a character worthy of admirationbeing one of the key individuals for Luffy and the Straw Hats to make a name for themselves, since Bartholomew was always aware of Luffy's secret and his connection with Nika, so he placed his hopes in this pirate.

Without a doubt, The Future Island arc has not been shy about showing different nuances of the various charactersKuma being a clear example of this, since during this installment it has been possible to learn a little more about this Revolutionary and his personality and kind soul, a detail that has led him to win the hearts of fans.

Join the conversation