One Piece is one of the longest-running works in the manga/anime industry. which is still broadcast, which, since its inception, has become a phenomenon that has captivated millions of fans over the years, since the more than 1,000 episodes it has to its credit have served to develop one of the most fascinating stories of the time, which, to this day continues to arouse a lot of interest in followers.

It is not surprising that One Piece is one of the most acclaimed and interesting manga/anime works today.since recently this IP has been going through one of its best moments to date, as the manga has entered a key stage to confirm that the series is in its final stretch and, on the other hand, the anime has just concluded the extensive and fascinating Wano arc, laying the foundation to begin next year the Future Island arc, which will be very promising.

But these are not the only interesting events that the Oda franchise will have soon, since, during the Jump Festa 2024 An announcement was made that took followers by surprise, since it was revealed that The One Piece anime will have a reboot at the hands of Wit Studio and Netflix.

One Piece anime will get a reboot at the hands of Wit Studio and Netflix

As it was expected, The Jump Festa has left incredible revelations regarding the future of many of today's most popular worksbeing One Piece one of them, because this franchise surprised fans with the great announcement about the reboot that the anime will havewhich will turn 25 years old in 2024, so this IP seems to have many surprises prepared to continue enhancing the legacy of this majestic story.

The One Piece Stage at Jump Festa 2024 left great news that amazed and excited the fans, since, the anime will receive a reboot that will be in charge of Wit Studio and will be streamed on Netflix, titled “The One Piece” being announced through a trailer that highlights that the adaptation to digital format of this work will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year.

Everything seems to indicate that this reboot of the anime called “The One Piece” will recreate the story of the original manga without fillerswhich means that will begin adapting the East Blue arcwith incredible animation from Studio Wit, one of the most important animation houses today, so the expectations regarding this remake are enormous. In addition, this production will be supervised by Fuji TV, Toei Animation and Shueisha.

For now, There are no more details about this rebootbecause as could be seen in the brief teaser, they are still in the development process to give life to this new project that will noticeably refresh the One Piece anime with a surprising animation that will adapt the beginning of the exciting adventures of Luffy and company.

It should be noted that, for a long time, fans were asking for a remake of the first arcs of One Piece, so everything seems to indicate that their requests were heard, since the new project “The One Piece” will make this great wish of many followers possible.

Without a doubt, One Piece continues to surprise fans over time, because this franchise has a lot of content to offer fans. In addition to this, the streaming giant, Netflixseems to continue betting on the legendary work of Eiichiro Oda, since the second season of the live action of One Piece by Netflix has already been confirmed, and now this new project demonstrates the commitment that the popular platform has with this IP.

It remains to wait that More details about “The One Piece” are revealedthis great and promising project that will have the quality of Wit Studio, so the hype within the fandom is overwhelming.

