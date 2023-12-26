The Future Island arc will feature a new art style that fans will love.

The One Piece anime will give the Future Island arc a new softer, more colorful art style that fans are sure to love.

One Piece continues to prove that it is one of the best shonen anime of all time, since the iconic work of Eiichiro Oda concluded Luffy's exciting adventures through Wano in a sublime way, laying the foundation for the promising new arc which apparently will mark a before and after in many aspects of the series.

In fact, one piece anime After having completed the extensive Wano arc, it has not taken long to raise the expectations of the followers, as it confirmed the arrival date of its new arc with a great trailer that provides a small taste of the new adventures that await the Straw Hats and the very colorful design that will be used during this delivery.

However, the fans' hype has increased even more after the preview of episode 1089 of the anime, which has shown that the Future Island arc the Straw Hats will have a very striking new design which has had great receptivity within the fandom.

The Straw Hats will have a new design in the Future Island arc (Egghead)

It is no secret to anyone that each arc of One Piece has been adapted in the anime in an exceptional way, since they have used different artistic styles and designs to adapt the adventures of Luffy and company depending on the places they are located, the most recent example being Heresince during this delivery the Straw Hats had a more traditional and serious design.

However, with the arrival of the Future Island arc, The Straw Hats will receive a new art design very different from the one used during Wano, a detail that fans have quickly noticed after the preview of episode 1089 of the anime in which you can see the drawing that will be used for this fascinating and promising installment.

And it is that, the preview of episode 1089 of the anime has caused a furor within the One Piece fandom, who have not taken long to express their excitement through social networks for the new art style that will be used in the Future Island arcas was the case of the user named @Soul_StormOPwho, through X, shared some images of this preview praising the appearance that the Straw Hats will have in this arc.

In images shared by this user You can see the softer and more colorful appearance that Luffy and company will have, since this artistic design has a very notable difference with respect to the previous Wano arc. Likewise, the colors used to give life to the Straw Hats are almost pastel with very light shadesadded to a delicate glow that surrounds the crew, details that have increased the hype among followers, who are very excited about these new designs.

The new artistic design that the Future Island arch will have has softer strokes unlike the Wano arc, so fans are already very excited to see what other epic details the anime will surprise them with. One Piece with this promising delivery.

Notably The Future Island arc will bring big changes to the series in various aspectsboth in artistic design and in the plot in general, so this installment will be very promising, as has been evidenced in the preview of episode 1089 of the anime, which will arrive next January 7 to begin one of the most fascinating stages of One Piece.

On the other hand, everything seems to indicate that Eiichiro Oda's franchise will continue to add successessince, recently, the mangaka revealed the series' plans for 2024, and from what it looks like it will be a great year for this legendary work that continues to step very strongly in different aspects of the industry.

