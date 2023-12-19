The wonders that the use of the James Webb Telescope is providing are sometimes difficult to believe. Astronomers have attested, in this case, to the discovery they have made of what could be the oldest black hole in history. It's gigantic and its origin goes back much further than you can imagine.

The use of the James Webb telescope is providing true discoveries that have revitalized interest in astronomy. This tool continues to be the one that, month after month, leaves us with our mouths open for the new discoveries that are made with it and for all the documentaries in which it stars. What refers to this black hole is another reaffirmation of the importance of the telescope and how this is surely only the beginning.

It is the size of 1.6 million soles

It is impossible to imagine it. The Sun in its enormous presence multiplied until you cover a total of 1.6 million suns together. Scientists call it as a monstrous black holea huge colossus whose origin dates back 13 billion years in the past.

Finding something as shocking as this has been the result of James Webb's ability to allow specialists to look into the past of the universe. Thanks to this, details of the space that we would not have imagined otherwise. In this specific case, they have detected that the black hole was present 440 million years after the birth of the universe itself. The location of the powerful hole is the center of the galaxy GN-z11.

But how could it be formed?

What the study that provides this data and that is led by Roberto Maiolino places special emphasis on is the importance of being able to understand how these black holes formed. They are differentiated from current black holes by a clear factor: the way in which they develop. They do not do it with the calmness that those of our times have, but rather their enormous size is produced under a different process at maximum speed. But which? It is not something that, at the moment, they can know. But the study highlights how some type of extreme triggering effect must occur that causes both the formation of the black hole and its development to take place in an accelerated manner.

Furthermore, it is convenient to keep in mind that these black holes of extremely enormous sizes always coincide in having originated in a period of 100 years after the Bing Bang. But, so far, this one that is the subject of the news would have been the oldest of all. However, it cannot be ruled out that, by using the James Webb, it may be possible to find another older black hole or even one with a larger size.

The important thing is that the new method they applied to go further in looking back in time is very likely to provide other discoveries. What these scientists did was use two infrared cameras of the telescope and, more precisely, its spectrographs. They wanted to analyze the frequencies of light and see if there was anything that caught their attention. And boy was there one! They discovered a strange signal that indicated that something was happening in a black hole, which was growing at maximum speed. They believe that its origin could be explained simply with the collapse of a multitude of stars and black holes, something that would fit with the most traditional and standard explanation. But they also leave the door open for them to be black holes derived from other primordial ones that perhaps existed even before the creation of the universe.

As mentioned in the study, it is not so clear that the idea that scientists use of collapsing stars is the only way to create a black hole. There are many open questions about these phenomena of the universe that may become clearer as the years go by, either with James Webb or, who knows, perhaps with an even more powerful future tool.