The European Union has made it clear: it does not want gas boilers from 2035. And to achieve this, it will begin to apply measures from January 1, 2024. It is the end of gas boilers and traditional radiators as and how we know them. However, Spain is a country where its use is still majority. More so now that the cold is coming and they have begun to light up in many homes.

What will happen then with these gas boilers? How does it affect us if we have a heating system like this in our house? Here we explain what has been approved, how it affects us and what they defend from the professional sector.

The end of gas boilers

The agreements established in the European Commission and the European Parliament establish that we will seek to decarbonize our homes. And that means getting rid of energy systems that emit CO2. The date of 2035 was initially set as the point at which gas boilers will be banned in buildings, but it has finally been extended to 2040 as the deadline.

However, the elimination of gas will be progressive. Ten years earlier, in 2030 is the deadline for gas boilers in new buildings. Somewhat earlier, in 2028, is the deadline for public administration buildings.

In 2025, the limit of subsidies for the installation of gas boilers in any type of building is established. That is to say, they are not prohibited but it is close to end of aid for installation.

The objective of the European Commission was to advance these dates, but a little more margin has been given to be able to face the change. One of the systems that we want to promote is aerothermal energy and heat pumps, but in countries like Spain their use is still a minority and less than 10% of houses have it installed.

They have an efficiency problem

The comparison of gas boilers with aerothermal energy leaves no room for doubt. “In the EU, heating, cooling and domestic hot water are responsible for 80% of the energy consumed by homes,” they explain from the European Union. While with heat pumps it is possible to generate between 3 and 4 kWh for each kWh of electricity, with the most efficient gas boilers we remain below 1.1 in the ratio. This implies that gas requires much more energy to offer the same result.

The main advantage of gas boilers is that its installation is considerably more economical than heat pumps. The starting price is a limiting factor. And that is why the European Union wants to stop the deviation by removing aid for gas boilers, so that the price difference is not so high.

There is another factor that influences the commitment to one system or another: the price of gas. Due to the war in Ukraine, Europe has experienced very high gas prices. This has driven the adoption of measures such as investing in heat pumps. Although, currently the price of gas is trading below 35 euros. That is, at the lowest levels of the last two years and at a level comparable to before the Russian invasion. Even so, gas continues to be a source of emissions and the European Union is determined to opt for greener alternatives in the long term.





Gas continues to have a lot of weight in Spain

Europe has established its calendar, but now it must be each Member State to set its own plan of adoption. And in particular, Spain is one of the countries where gas boilers are among a higher percentage of the population.

“Trusting everything to heat pumps goes against the idea of ​​a just transition, as it is economically unrealistic for many families,” they explain from Sedigas, the Spanish Gas Association.

In Spain there is still no legislation that seeks to prohibit gas boilers, but it is true that little by little The Autonomous Communities have stopped granting aid to your installation. This is not the case in the Community of Madrid, where the regional government still maintains a 5.2 million euro plan to renew some 15,000 gas boilers.

The alternatives that do not arrive

The new agreement seeks to extend the use of solar panels in buildings. Starting in 2030, all new buildings must incorporate solar energy. While from 2031, all existing buildings with an area of ​​more than 250 square meters will be required to have solar panels. No obligation has been created regarding aerothermal energy, but it is presented as one of the alternatives that best fits what Europe is looking for.

For replace gas radiators with aerothermal expensive installation is required. If you want to change them from scratch, the approximate cost is around 2,000 euros for the cheapest systems. But if we want to maintain the radiators that we already have, we must install a high-temperature aerothermal system. Its cost shoots up to over 10,000 euros. A considerable investment to adapt the heating of our house, but where, as usually happens with renewable energies, the investment is recovered over the years.

