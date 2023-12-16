The cost of electricity became a problem just 12 months ago, when its particular escalation threatened the economic stability of Spanish families. Although prices seem to have stabilized in 2023, being attentive to what the best electricity rates are is the best way to avoid scares. And the OCU has now identified which are the most economical rates that we can currently find.

As the cost of electricity became a problem, various organizations in our country inaugurated different tools focused on making the best rates visible based on existing social needs. One of them was the Organization of Consumers and Users, known as OCU, which has been carrying out all kinds of comparative studies in this regard for some time. And this December it has updated with the aim of avoiding the classic slope that occurs at this time of year as a result of the increasing use of heating systems in the home.

As the OCU itself states, some of the rates that this organization has detected do not play a leading role on the web. In some cases, discount codes must be applied to get a more competitive price, while in others, they are reserved for new customers only. Below is a selection of the best options.

Octopus Energy

We begin the selection by highlighting the Octopus Energy rate. Recently, the company has raised the fixed price, but has lowered the price of the cost of energy. So, as a result, it is one of the best options that we will be able to find currently on the market.

We can opt for two rates that have a very attractive cost: Consumption 3 and Consumption Relax. The first of them has different prices for the three time sections that it identifies: peak, flat and valley. The amounts range from €0.098 for each kWh to €0.168 depending on the hour. While in the second case, the same price is maintained 24 hours a day: €0.123 for each kWh.

We can know all the details of this rate by accessing this link.

Energy Nufri

Energia Nufri is the second of the most economical companies. On their website the price appears significantly more expensive than what we could get if we apply some of the discount codes that appear on their website, as is the case of NUFRI25 that we can see at the top of the website. However, the OCU has detected another code that offers an even greater discount: CN023.

As in the previous case, we find two types of rates. The first of them maintains the price 24 hours a day at €0.129999 for each kWh by entering the code that we mentioned above. While the Trio Rate offers us prices that range between €0.096 for each kWh and €0.178.

You can access this rate from this link.

Clarity Energy

In the case of Clarity Energy, its rate is visible on its website from the first moment, so we will not have to enter any discount code to be able to find the best prices on the market. Its most interesting rate is the Optimal Rate, which presents a price that starts at €0.106 for each kWH until reaching 0.159 kWh at peak hour.

You can access this rate from this link.