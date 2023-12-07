The ocean absorbs a significant part of the carbon dioxide (CO2) that humans emit. Until then there is nothing that we didn’t know. However, it may be doing so at a much higher rate than we previously believed.

20% more. The world’s oceans could be absorbing 20% ​​more atmospheric CO2 than we thought until now. It is the conclusion of a new study in which the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is used as a reference.

Phytoplankton. The person responsible for this difference would be phytoplankton, small autotrophic organisms (which carry out photosynthesis to obtain energy) and which, like the rest of the plankton, wander through the sea without propelling themselves.

These organisms absorb carbon dioxide like plants and use it in this photosynthesis process. The absorbed carbon is used by these beings to grow, also in a similar way to how plants do on Earth.

““Marine snow.” But carbon absorption is only the first step in the cycle. The second part of the cycle begins with the death of the organism. When phytoplankton is not consumed by fish, crustaceans and other non-autotrophic marine life, it ends up falling to the seabed like snow does on the surface. This movement is called “marine snow.”

When phytoplankton falls in the form of marine snow, it carries with it the carbon that it has accumulated throughout its existence, carbon that therefore ends up on the seabed.

Over time, the marine sediment ends up transforming into rock and the carbon ends up trapped in a permanent “carbon sink.”

A new map. Those responsible for the study used records compiled by oceanographic vessels over the last five decades to map the flows of organic matter in seas and oceans around the world.

Through this, they estimated the total carbon storage capacity of the ocean: 15 gigatons per year, or in other words, 15 trillion kg, or 20% more than the estimates mentioned in the latest IPCC report. The details of the study have been published in an article in the journal Nature.

Do we have to change the models? The study can help better understand carbon fluxes and exchange between the atmosphere and oceans. However, the authors emphasize that this is a process that takes place relatively slowly, on a scale that spans tens of thousands of years.

That is why changes in the marine biosphere may not significantly affect the process of climate change, whose development can rather be measured on the scale of decades. Even so, the authors also explain how the study highlights the great importance of marine ecosystems in regulating the Earth’s climate. Even if it’s long term.

Imagen | Wang et al., 2023, Nature / Gordon T. Taylor, Stony Brook University