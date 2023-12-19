NVIDIA's strength in the hardware industry for artificial intelligence (AI) applications is overwhelming. Currently the company led by Jensen Huang accounts for around 80% of the GPU market for this use scenario, and, although compete with other large technology companieslike AMD, Intel, Google or Amazon, nothing seems to indicate that their dominant position will be altered in the short or medium term.

The relationship between NVIDIA and the Chinese market is peculiar. The latter is large enough to be important for Jensen Huang's company, but since the entry into force of the latest package of sanctions against China deployed by the US Government, it cannot sell its most capable GPUs there. NVIDIA cannot deliver its A100 or H100 chips to its Chinese customers. Nor the somewhat less powerful A800 or H800. Not even the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

China, as expected, has a plan to respond to the bans imposed by the US Administration. MetaX, Alibaba, Biren Technology, Moore Threads, Innosilicon, Zhaoxin, Iluvatar CoreX, DenglinAI or Vast AI Tech are just some of the Chinese companies that They are already developing advanced chips for AI. However, the “decline” of NVIDIA in China especially favors Huawei, which already has the Ascend AI chips ready to try to fill the void that it is presumably going to leave in the market.

NVIDIA GPU fever in China is exceeding all expectations

To consider NVIDIA dead in China would be a mistake. In the medium and long term we will see how it goes in the country led by Xi Jinping, but in the short term it will presumably be able to continue selling its GPUs for AI. It is still not clear which chips it will be able to deliver to its Chinese customers, nor to which companies it will be able to offer them to, but Gina Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce, has put on the table the possibility of NVIDIA continuing to develop its business in this Asian country. of continental proportions.

Numerous Chinese non-tech companies are competing with each other to get their hands on NVIDIA AI GPUs

“NVIDIA can, will and should sell AI chips to China because most of them are used in commercial applications […] What we cannot approve is that it sends its most sophisticated and best-performing AI chips because they will allow China to train its cutting-edge AI models,” Raimondo noted last week.

This statement most likely identifies the business that NVIDIA will be able to continue developing in China. In fact, she's already doing it. According to the South China Morning Post, numerous Chinese companies are competing among themselves to obtain NVIDIA GPUs for AI. And, surprisingly, a good part of them is not expressly dedicated to technology.

One of these companies is L&A Design. It specializes in landscape design, so presumably it needs the GPUs to carry out its commercial projects, and not necessarily to train advanced AI models. According to SCMP, this company has placed an order with NVIDIA for a total of 128 servers containing high-performance chips for a total value of $60.5 million.

And, apparently, this is just one of the many Chinese companies that They are not expressly dedicated to technology who are rushing to buy hardware from NVIDIA. It is evident that despite the tension between the US and China, the health of this company remains unwavering.

