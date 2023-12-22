This year, considerably more traffic offenders were referred to the CBR after antisocial or dangerous driving behavior than in 2022.

About ten percent more drivers than last year have behaved so badly behind the wheel in 2023 that they were sent to the CBR for assessment. We are not talking about overtaking on the right or parking your car illegally on the grass.

An increase of ten percent compared to last year. A total of 5,500 traffic offenders had to take a course, half of them for driving too fast. The televee colleagues of EenVandaag have close lines with D66 celebrity Alexander Pechtold, who currently holds sway at the CBR, and requested the figures.

Mandatory on course

If the popo stops you after a major traffic violation or driving with a piece of clothing in your collar, a referral to the CBR can be made. He will then conduct further investigation into the offender and one of the sanctions imposed may then be a mandatory course.

For the road warriors who have to go to school, the course offering consists of three flavors. The best known is the Educational Behavior Measure (EMG). This is imposed for dangerous driving on the road or speeding violations of more than 60 kilometers per hour.

The second possibility is that the traffic offenders in question are imposed with a LEMG. The L stands for light and this course is new on offer (since April). The LEMG is especially for drivers who have driven between 50 and 60 kilometers per hour too fast for the first time.

Also new since April is course number 3, the EMD. Educational Measure Drugs and traffic. The CBR chooses which course the best male/female/other should follow for the offender. Refusing is not an option, if you do, they will confiscate your driver's license. Oh yes, pay yourself of course.

How many roadkill this year?

We will delve further into the CBR figures. No fewer than 24,125 drivers have already been directed to the CBR for further investigation so far this year. About 5,500 of them have been labeled as roadkill and sent on a course.

Of this group, more than 2,000 took the drugs in traffic course and 2,275 were given the LEMG.

Just some shocking numbers. In 2022, 1,964 drivers in the behavioral category were referred to the Pechtold offices. By 2023 there will already be 5,528 units. And the year is not over yet.

To date, there have been 5,267 people behind the wheel while driving under the influence of drugs and 11,043 under the influence of alcohol. The group of alcohol drivers is therefore the largest, despite a decrease of 1,660 cases. But the year is not over yet.

Return of the alcolock

That group of traffic bums with a drink needs to be smaller. The alcohol lock has been in the picture for some time now. The CBR is certainly not an opponent, but not without the courses.

As CBR we say: and, and would be good. The judge can say that: who needs to take a course, and who is incorrigible and needs an alcolock. But politicians must judge Alexander Pechtold on behalf of the CBR to EenVandaag

By the way, he does not mean that politicians should take the place of the judge, but that politicians should assess whether the alcolock should be reintroduced. We will see!

This article The number of roadkill is increasing considerably first appeared on Ruetir.