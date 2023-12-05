Indonesian authorities said the number of deaths caused by the eruption of the Marapi volcano in Indonesia’s West Sumatra region had risen to 22. One person was still missing: local civil defense said he was unlikely to be found. alive, and that the heavy rain forced the search to be interrupted. The volcano erupted on Sunday, spreading a cloud of ash up to 3 kilometers high which invaded many cities located on its slopes. At the time of the eruption there were 75 hikers on the volcano: 52 of them managed to escape in time. Sunday’s eruption was followed by several smaller eruptions.