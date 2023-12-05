loading…

The Israeli army has no experience on the Gaza battlefield. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli army announced that an officer and two soldiers were killed last night as a result of ground fighting in the besieged Gaza Strip. They were easily slaughtered by Hamas in their land invasion because of their lack of experience on the battlefield.

In a statement reported by the Israel Broadcasting Corporation and a number of Israeli media, the army said: “The military announced the deaths of three more soldiers who died fighting Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll since Israel’s ground offensive began at the end of last year. October to 78. They were Sgt. Yakir Yedidya Schenkolewski, 21, of Migdal Oz, a soldier in the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Armored Brigade. Cpt. Eitan Fisch, 23, of Peduel, an officer in the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion. Staff Sgt. Tuval Yaakov Tsanani, 20, from Kiryat Gat, a soldier in the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Armored Brigade.”

He added that four other soldiers were seriously injured, including a soldier from the paratrooper unit.

This brings the death toll of Israeli soldiers and officers since the start of the war on October 7 to 406 people. The majority of Israeli soldiers who died had no experience. This is proven because they are still young.

Previously, the Israeli army announced that five of its members had died in fighting in the central and northern Gaza Strip.

According to Middle East Monitor, the Al-Qassam Brigades revealed that they had carried out several combat operations, some of which directly injured Israeli occupation soldiers in the Gaza Strip over the last few days.

It said in a separate statement via Telegram that its forces “destroyed 28 Israeli military vehicles, in whole or in part, in all combat axes in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours. They were also able to target 5 Zionist tanks and 5 personnel carriers in the eastern Gaza axis with Al-Yassin 105 rockets.”

