Suara.com – Head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center, Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), Daryono, said that the earthquakes that occurred in Indonesia had exceeded the average.

In a tweet from the X account (formerly Twitter) @DaryonoBMKG, it was stated that throughout 2023, Indonesia would be shaken by 10,789 earthquakes.

“During 2023 in Indonesia there will be 10,789 earthquakes of various magnitudes and depths,” Daryono tweeted via his personal X account.

According to Daryono, the number of earthquakes exceeding 10 thousand times has exceeded the average.

“The number of earthquake activities in 2023 is considered to be still high above the annual average, which is around 7,000 earthquakes,” he said.

In another tweet, Daryono also said that the shallow crustal earthquake that rocked Sumedang Mag. 4.1 to a depth of 10 km was triggered by active fault activity (temporary info).