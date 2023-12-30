The number one parking application in Europe, EasyPark, just suffered a major data breach which was discovered on December 10 by those responsible, and communicated to its users in the last few hours.

However, the parking application developer, EasyPark, has published a notice on its own website, warning of this data leak, which initially affects millions of its users.

This company operates digital parking services in 20 countries and more than 4,000 cities around the world, covering much of Europe, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Specifically, it seems that the affected application is EasyPark, focused on Europe, which has more than 10 million downloads on Google Play.

According to Bleeping Computer, it is still unknown how many customers have been affected by this data leakbut it seems that the majority of those affected are users of the EasyPark application.

Specifically, some of the data that could have been compromised are name, telephone number, postal address, email address and some digits of credit or debit cards.

This could allow cybercriminals to carry out effective attacks against certain exposed users.

The company clarifies that none of the stolen data poses a risk of unauthorized transactions occurring in bank accounts of affected users.

All affected users will receive a personal notice via in-app messages, so you likely already know whether or not you're affected.

EasyPark's security team is implementing security and privacy measures to mitigate the adverse effects of the incident, and have already notified the relevant authorities of this data leak.

If you are registered on the platform, we recommend that you change your password and do the same on all platforms where you are using the same credentials.