If you are looking for a phone that doesn’t look like another generic Chinese phone that looks like all the others and is also great in terms of its hardware and software user experience, you will discover that there are not that many options on the market.

With Android the main ones are the Google Pixel, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Nothing Phone. The latter is not only the coolest aesthetically, but it is also now the cheapest and costs only 569 euros for the best version.

Remember that to obtain it at this price you have to apply the 30 euro discount coupon which you will find within the product page on Amazon. It will be discounted in your cart when you go to make the payment and not before.

The renewal of the Nothing smartphone reaches the market and does so with subtle changes in design and a more than notable hardware renewal that now makes it a flagship killer.

In addition to the spectacular futuristic design of the phone that everyone already knows, what stands out most about this review of the original model is its incredible 6.7″ OLED screen and FullHD+ resolution for its color fidelity, maximum contrast and its more than 1,600 peak brightness nits that make content produced in HDR look good.

It is not sparing in hardware either, since inside we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with 12 GB of RA that will make Android fly and continue to last updated and at full performance for many years.

In the camera section, although it is still far from the iPhone 15 Pro and the best Samsung Galaxy, this Nothing Phone (2) substantially improved the performance of the previous version and is one of the best phones on the market in this section below 600 euros. Above all, we like to feel that we have control of the photograph and that the image is not processed multiple times with algorithms that make the photo look very artificial as happens in several Chinese terminals.

For the price it costs right now, the truth is that the Nothing Phone (2) is a terminal that surprises and convinces thanks to its almost pure Android, its fluidity, how well refined its customization layer is and the extra functions it includes. and its spectacular design that separates it from a market that is increasingly generic and boring.

You can get the Nothing Phone (2) on Amazon for 569 euros thanks to the 14% discount and the 30 euro coupon which we find on the product page.

