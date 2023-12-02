Faces from TGM – Opinion is the space dedicated to the “columns” of The Games Machine: articles and views on hot or hotly debated topics that enliven discussions, even very tough ones, within the TGM editorial team, sometimes with positions that are – truly or only apparently – antithetical. The objective is to give voice to our editors as a mirror of the complex and articulated, sometimes even controversial, picture that surrounds the world of video games, within the boundaries dictated by ethics and good taste but without weakening the message and, thus, the research discussion on sensitive and delicate topics. Enjoy the reading!

Playing a game and watching a movie might be quite common. Who has seen the movie Open Water? Based on the true story of the tragic death of Tom and Eileen Lonergan, it is about a couple in crisis who, in order to regain their lost understanding, decide to take a holiday dedicated to diving, a great passion of both of them. Through a strange series of unfortunate coincidences, during a boat excursion the two are forgotten in the middle of the ocean, abandoned to their fate. The ways of the Lordalthough infinite, in this case they lead straight towards the jaws of ravenous sharks, and then the credits arrive to seal a very closed ending. The story is quite fictionalized, but it was food for thought for me. What would have happened if instead of trying to mend the relationship they had cheerfully gone to hell? No trip, no trip, no protein snack for the sharks. They might still be alive. Wanting to try again at all costs cost them their lives.

And, reflection within reflection, even if it hadn’t ended so tragically, who assures us that they would have overcome the crisis? This is certainly not intended to be an encouragement to break up at the first difficulty – consult a lawyer if you are married, in any case – but it is undeniable that some relationships are born under a bad sign or end up needlessly devouring the precious time we are granted in this life . And I’m not simply referring to sentimental issues, on the contrary we’re on TGM I’m about to get hooked on video games. There are people who live in a toxic relationship with video games, and I imagine them virtually lost in the ocean, unable to return to shore, trapped in a situation of their own making. Just like human beings, viggì are not abstract entities that can be molded to our liking, but complex creatures with certain characteristics that for some are pregi, for others they will represent defects. Yet there are people who expect to have the gameplay, or the graphics, or whatever comes to mind adapted to their individual tastes. Lies of P?

Make it easier. Return to Monkey Island? Use pixel art. Joel Miller? It doesn’t have to die, like Misery. And while they damn their souls wasting energy, who knows how many video game soul mates pass before their eyesgoing unnoticed or at most ending up saved in the wishlist, a politically correct term to define that set of games that if you don’t spam me in ten that have dropped to ninety-nine cents I won’t even look at them, and if I buy them I won’t even install them, for just one euro who cares.

THE RACING GAME WHERE I DIDN’T EVEN DRIVE

At this point I must make an admission: because I am a sinner even though I am ready to throw stones. I’m a huge sucker at racing games. Any title more complex than Super Sprint is unplayable for me. Calibrating suspension, tire pressure and other parameters of this type is impossible for me. I tried a lot of times, all with terrible results, tackling each circuit in a disorganized manner, while my opponents disappeared on the horizon. At a certain point I also started putting automatic settings. And delegate the gears to the AI. And disable damage. And also to enable the track that would show me the ideal trajectory to follow. All this, at the minimum difficulty, allowed me to make some timid overtaking. But was I still playing a racing game?

No. I was on some kind of theme park scenic train, going alone, all that was missing was a sweaty infant next to me to dirty me with his damned cotton candy cone. In the end he overcame boredom, but how much time did I waste by trying to drive at all costs? Oh God, “driving”, lawyer, the famous meme would say. I too was abandoned on the open sea, wasting precious hours that I could perhaps have spent with my beloved Metrodivania or Roguelite. Because of my fault alone? No, gentlemen, if those genius developers hadn’t stuffed the game with options designed only to distort the gameplay as a decoy in order to ensnare some naive gamer, probably after the first few runs I would have closed everything. Instead I fell for it, but now my gaming maturity allows me to recognize when a game isn’t for me and happily move on, without stubbornly trying to get lost in the configuration menus hoping to obtain some surrogate of the original experience, trading large amounts of time for little fun.

TOO DIFFICULT? TOO EASY? TOO MUCH ANYTHING? WHAT DO I WANT TO PLAY? LET’S UNINSTALL IT!

Yet in many user reviews, on Steam or on groups dedicated to the Current Big Game, advice proliferates on how to overturn every mechanic to walk quickly towards the congratulations screen. For example, if you remove the permadeath, increase the loot, lower the AI ​​of the monsters and play at sunset but not completely in the evening, in the end Rogue Villain you will be able to finish it. They seem to me like those who go on holiday in unlikely places, telling you that if you pay attention to what you eat, wander around like a beggar, never meet the eyes of the natives and enthusiastically participate in the Dance of Coprophagia at the full moon, in the end it’s a quiet place. Thanks for the advice, but if this is a holiday, I’ll stay at my house, and that’s a roguelike, I’d rather try a proper platformer, with my nice pixel perfect jumps that I like so much.

So, the next time we find some video game too difficult, too easy, or too blond, as Ricky said in Fight Club, let’s uninstall it and move on to something else that fully satisfies us without any ifs or buts. Just think that in the editorial office there are those who can’t launch horror games because they are too sensitive. And guess what he does? Rant about having an anti-aircraft searchlight following him on the Amnesia series games? No, he wisely doesn’t play survival horror games. What an eccentric guy, isn’t he? Let’s stop asking for balances that are actually distortions out of pure whim and laziness in looking for solutions that are more congenial to us. There is nothing to be ashamed of in being denied for simulators. Or for puzzlers. Or for any kind of game.

The philosophy of gameplay for everyone it damages both those who demand a thousand changes without obtaining the original experience in any case, and all the others who will find themselves in their hands with a product that is perhaps incomplete because the developers, instead of taking care of the boss’s skin, have had to insert tons of options hoping not to disappoint Nobody. I’m obviously not saying that there shouldn’t be patches to balance situations that turned out to be critical during the launch phase, but we should stop taking just any video game and trying to transform it into the product of our dreams. Maybe it already exists, somewhere else, and we’re here to insist. Can you imagine such behavior with your partner? Look, you couldn’t possibly have green eyes? Or be more like the unattainable Scilla, so that Raniero Cotti Borroni who is around me is happier? Instasingle guaranteed. And let’s not hide behind having paid for the game, with fifty euros out of a two hundred and fifty million budget, 0.00002%, with hundreds of reviews warning about this or that feature.

THE AGE OF ACCESSIBILITY? THIS? BUT IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN THERE!

A fairly shared theory on the web would like all these spasmodic calibrations not to be whims of gamers but the result of a policy oriented towards accessibility, to allow for example to solve adventure games even for those who would never have imagined that the “key” object could be used on the object “closed door”, or to guarantee a minimum survival a who starts an RPG with a wizard by distributing skill points over strength. Worse still, all this is seen as a sign of modern times, in antithesis to an alleged past of videogame obscurantism in which poor gamers were abandoned to their own devices.

It is not so. Video games have always been accessibleeach in the particular way offered by their era, to play at their best. Merlin the Wizard’s solutions on Zzap! they made adventure games accessible to anyone. Today they are called walkthroughs and are found on YouTube, but they are the same thing. Invent a thousand challenge level configuration items, and all a thousand will be worth less than the worst trainer. Not to mention cheat codes, memory dump cartridges and various other gadgets. Accessibility was born about twenty minutes after the release of the first video game. Just think that in 1983 Moxie even put it up for sale – yes, for sale! – The Trainer software for Castle Wolfenstein. Are you bored with a game that is too difficult and would you like to be bored in the same way, but with a game that is too easy?

We are the Cat and the Fox, we sell you the trainer. These developers are my heroes. I imagine them rescuing desperate gamers on the open sea, at a high cost, perhaps in agreement with those who had previously left them offshore. Let’s put an end to this video game obsession, and when a game isn’t for us, let’s simply let it go. Someone else will like it, and we will find something else.

