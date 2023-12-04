A record sets off alarm bells. Japan will not be the only country with the Nintendo Switch Online +18 app. What games are coming?

A few weeks ago, we were surprised to see that Japan launched an independent Nintendo 64 app for Switch Online focused on games for adults. It seems that the movement is not going to be exclusive to Japanese territory, because The same +18 Nintendo Switch app has been registered in the Westmore specifically in Australia.

The Australian age rating body registered the software “Nintendo 64 Nintendo Switch Online 18+” on November 30th. Without giving more details, this indicates that it will not be the only country that will have this version of the app, so we will have to be pay attention to the American ESRB and the European PEGI to see what happens in our territory.

In Japanese territory, its launch made sense, since GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini have the ZERO rating (only suitable for adults). In our territory, however, this would imply the possible arrival of other titles. The catalog of announced Nintendo 64 games is ending, and we don’t know which ones will arrive soon, but this leaves us with a good clue. And it would involve the launch of N64 classics like Conker’s Bad Fur Day, South Park or even Resident Evil 2.

We will remain waiting for more details on the launch of the Nintendo Switch +18 app in Europe and America. What adult Nintendo 64 games would you like to see on the hybrid? As long as we end up having the 20 best N64 games…

