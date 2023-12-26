The Nintendo Store in Japan presents a new type of Animal Crossing merchandising, with coffee glasses from El Alpiste or wallets and suitcases from Dodo Airlines.

Animal Crossing It is one of Nintendo's most “marketable” franchises. With hundreds of charming characters, it is normal that it is one of the sagas with the most merchandising, and with the most potential to release derivative products.

Unfortunately, many of them are exclusive to Japanwhere the saga is an institution.

Precisely, Nintendo has launched a line of Animal Crossing merchandising products exclusive to the Nintendo Store in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto or the My Nintendo Store web, but only in Japan.

This is a collection of coffee glasses, one with a design of villagers from the game, and another with the logo of The Birdseedthe beloved cafeteria from the saga, in the museum (there were no complaints when New Horizons came out on Switch without the cafeteria).

On the other hand, we also have a large travel wallet where you can store cash, documents such as passport or plane tickets; and one small suitcase perfect for hiking, to the beach, on a picnic or as carry-on luggage on the Dodo Airlines plane.

Price of the new official Animal Crossing merchandise exclusive to Japan

All of these products can be purchased at the three physical Nintendo Stores in Japan (Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto; it is not in New York) and also on their My Nintendo Store website.

They are not very expensive: the suitcase and glasses cost around 2,900 yen (about 20 euros) and the wallet a little less. Of course, two of the products were already sold out at the time of writing these lines, and were put on sale today.

Some lucky people will get them for free, since for a limited time they are giving away sets with these and other merchandising products, such as towels with the faces of the villagerswhen purchasing a series of Animal Crossing products (including direct consumption products such as candy or noodles):

The only way to buy them is for them to reach other second-hand stores that allow exports outside of Japan, or for them to be placed in international My Nintendo Stores… although that would be quite rare.

Japan always has the best merchandising: in this link you can drool over the rest of the Animal Crossing merchandising that exists on its website, and here from other franchises Nintendo como Pikmin, Legend of Zelda, Super Mario…