The Super Mario Bros movie made by Nintendo in collaboration with Illumination it was a success that boasts few precedents: isn't it strange to think that the collaboration ended here?

According to a recent leak, Nintendo and Illumination have signed a new agreement that is about to start a real deal Nintendo Cinematic Universe: at the center of the new project there would be the Super Smash Bros franchise, famous for its ability to bring together multiple universes of the great N.

It was this very interesting indiscretion that was reported DanielRPK, with the sharing, which went viral, by the Twitter account (X) ScreenPlay. We bring you the complete tweet:

Illumination reportedly have shared a pitch with Nintendo to create a shared cinematic universe that would evolve into a Super Smash Bros film The universe would require multiple spin-off films after The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year via @DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/m5Ze2AWzkn — ScreenTime (@screentime) December 21, 2023

According to this indiscretion, disclosed by a considered insider quite reliablewe are facing a new era of cinema inspired by the world of video games.

Let's not despair, in short, if the Zelda film won't be in an animated version, because animated films made in Nintendo they should not be missing for a long time.