The Night Agent series is back! The long-awaited second season is approaching in leaps and bounds, and Gabriel Basso has confirmed it!

Gabriel Basso, the star of the hit Netflix series, The Night Agent, recently shared an exciting update on the filming of season 2. It must be remembered that the first one became an instant hit, captivating viewers with the intriguing plot centered on Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent immersed in a dark conspiracy while protecting Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) from dangerous enemies.

The series became the third biggest debut in Netflix history, consolidating its success with a rapid renewal shortly after its premiere and being the most viewed title on the platform during the first half of 2023. But in addition, they have confirmed that it was the most viewed all year, in this link you have more information.

Gabriel Basso excited the show's followers by revealing on his Instagram Stories that filming for season 2 is ready to begin in less than two weeks: “We started filming season 2 of The Night Agent in less than 2 weeks! You will all be in this season. Thank you for your patience”.

What do we expect from the second season?

For now, we don't have many details about what new things they are going to prepare. But the Season 1 finale left viewers with an exciting prospect, and the latest cast updates add even more intrigue to this new installment. Since in addition to Basso and Buchanan, season 2 will feature Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, a new character who promises to complicate the plots even more.

The series, based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk and developed for television by Shawn Ryan, has an elite production team that is excited about the new adventures of these characters and eager to introduce them to loyal fans and new fans.

Netflix's The Night Agent

Get ready to dive back into the exciting, action-packed world of The Night Agent in its second season, while the first is available to stream on Netflix!

