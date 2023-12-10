José Peseiro talks about his two wingers, against in Atalanta-Milan: “Two dribblers. Ademola scores more, Samuel looks for the play. I hope it ends 3-3 with two braces…”

There are those who will watch Atalanta-Milan from Cape Town, South Africa, in short sleeves and shorts. “It’s hot here, the summer season is about to start.” José Peseiro, coach of Nigeria, will enjoy Saturday’s big match from the lounge of the hotel where he is staying. A high-flying challenge will be staged at the Gewiss Stadium with two of its starting players, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze. The arrows of a national team that will be one of the favorites to win the Africa Cup of Nations in January: “Getting through the group stage is the minimum objective. We are in a group with Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast, the host nation.” Translated: woe betide you if you underestimate your commitment.