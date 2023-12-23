Square Enix is ​​aware that with NieR: Automata Not only did he manage to revive the franchise, but he found gold with the design of 2B, to such an extent that he has collaborated to bring the android to a lot of games. The Japanese company has just announced one more that will include the waifu of NieR in a fighting game.

The developer Arc System Works and the distributor Cygames announced within the framework of the Granblue Fantasy FES 2023 what 2B will be a playable character in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

How to get 2B in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising? How much will it cost?

The fiery android from NieR: Automata will reach the fighting title in February 2024 and players will be able to buy it in exchange for $7.99 USD. The pack will not only include the DLC character, but also the avatar character chibi o SD of 2B.

As if that were not enough, the DLC collaboration will also include 2 outfits inspired by 2B y 9S of NieRbut they will not come to the fighting game, but to the mobile RPG title Granblue Fantasy.

Below you can watch the announcement trailer, which shows off 2B's stylized and devastating combos.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will have more DLC content

Before, on December 25, it will arrive at the Rupee Shop inside the game Yukichiwhich will be a new avatar. 3 others are on the way, plus 2B and Licilius. This latest avatar will arrive along with its playable character shortly before with update 1.10, which will be released next January 16.

In April and May they will be added Vane y Beatrix (respectively), the remaining 2 characters from the DLC pack Character Pass 1.

The additional content will not end there, since it was anticipated that there will be other 2 unannounced DLC characters that will arrive in August and Octoberapart from the fact that in parallel with the launch of the DLC characters, more features and new content will be added, such as game modesoutfits as a reward Battle Pass, levels, history y Minigames.

In case you missed it: NieR: Automata waifus appeared in this hot game and boosted its sales.

All this DLC content is on the way to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

What do you think of the collaboration with NieR: Automata and all the content that is on the way to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising? Tell us in the comments.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

Related Video: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Reveal Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News